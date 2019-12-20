Let's take a look at the offensive signees and grade them by position group, shall we? If you're still here, I'll take that as a yes.

Demond Demas is an All-American, a 5-star prospect and an Aggie signee.

Quarterback

The Aggies wanted one really good quarterback in this class and that's what they got. King ran a similar system at Longview, was a star at the Elite 11, has good size, speed and leadership skills. Oh, and he throws the ball pretty darned well too. He's one of the 10 best quarterbacks in this recruiting class. Grade: A

Running back

Jackson is a severely underrated recruit. You don't rack up a 1st-team All-State designation if you're not really good. He may need a year of seasoning, but he could develop into an every-down back in the SEC. Achane may be more than a running back, but I think he'll see a lot of time here. He may walk in the door and be the fastest player in the conference. He's a home run threat every time he touches the ball. The Aggies need to find ways to get him the ball in space and let him work. I'm going to knock them a little bit for not finding a third back (yet), because their depth situation makes getting one important. Grade: B

Tight end

The Aggies needed one tight end and got probably the state's best. Smith may be more of a blocker than a receiver and will probably need a year of development, but the good news is A&M's numbers probably allow for that. He's got a lot of upside and could easily be 260 pounds in 2021. Grade: B

Wide receiver

This is an awesome trio. Demas is an elite prospect, running a sub-4.4-second 40-yard-dash and can jump out of the gym. He may be the best wideout in the nation for this class and draws more than a few comparisons to Randy Moss. Muhammad is terribly overlooked. He's got good speed, is a great route runner and has good hands. He'll lull you to sleep, then blow past you. Price's ceiling is extremely high. He was really productive in high school and is still developing. Grade: A

Offensive line