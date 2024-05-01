AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the running backs.

Le'Veon Moss has impressed his new coach.

Players who took part

Junior Le'Veon Moss (96 carries, 494 yards, 5 touchdowns in 9 games in 2023) Senior Amari Daniels (105 carries, 532 yards, 6 TD in 12 games) Sophomore Rueben Owens (101 carries, 385 yards, 2 TD in 13 games) Graduate student E.J. Smith (53 carries, 218 yards, 1 TD; 33 catches, 242 yards in 12 games)

Summer arrivals

None.

Transfers out after spring practice

None.

Injuries

Smith and Moss both dealt with relatively minor injuries during spring practice but were fine for the spring game; Daniels suffered a minor injury during the game itself.

Rueben Owens had a strong spring.

Positives

Moss, who had a knee injury that ended his 2023 season, bounced back and looked strong this spring. He seemed to add the outside run to his repertoire this spring, and he looked good as a receiver. Owens looked stronger and ran that way. He was more assertive and physical, but also showed the breakaway speed that made him the nation's top back in the 2023 class. He was also the only back to make it through the spring without missing time. Daniels looked much more comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield, something that he's done in the past, but hasn't been great at. Smith missed much of the spring, but was healthy by the end of it.

Areas of concern

Injuries, across the board. Only Owens got through the whole spring unscathed. Normally, that wouldn't be a concern, but Moss only played in 9 games last year and suffered a pretty serious knee injury late; Smith has only played more than 7 games in a season once (last year). As a result, any time a back is on the sideline or in a yellow jersey, it raises more concern than it would otherwise.

Amari Daniels has become the consistent back of the group.

Analysis

This is a group that just needs someone to break out and really become RB1. The talent is there; high-level consistency is what's needed. Judging from Mike Elko's comments after the spring game, Moss is the guy the coaching staff thinks is most likely to be the guy. When he's healthy, he runs with power and well above average speed. He looked like he's improved as a pass catcher as well. The trick is keeping him on the field. Owens showed his home run ability in the spring game with a 61-yard score, but Elko said he needs to work on picking up 4 or 5 yards a carry every carry -- an indicator they want him to be more consistent. He definitely looked like he had matured some as a back this spring as he ran with more confidence and power. If consistency is the only thing that matters, Daniels is the guy. He is just a step or two short of true breakaway speed, but he does get those 4 or 5 yards Elko mentioned. That should keep him in the rotation. Smith didn't run with great authority or explosiveness in the spring game -- but it's also the spring game, so big whoop. I think he'll be used more as a pass catcher and a reserve at running back, but his receiving chops make him valuable.

Projected depth chart