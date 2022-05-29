Post-spring review: CB
AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the cornerbacks.
Participating players
Redshirt senior Myles Jones
Redshirt sophomore Josh Moten
Sophomore Tyreek Chappell
Freshman Bobby Taylor
Freshman Denver Harris
Summer arrivals
Junior Jaylon Jones (missed spring due to injury)
Redshirt senior Brian George (missed spring due to injury)
Freshman Smoke Bouie
Freshman Marquis-Groves Killebrew (will miss the season with an injury sustained last fall)
Positive developments
• Myles Jones returned to full health after missing nearly all of 2021
• Harris performed like a 5-star
• Moten performed well after missing all of 2021 with an injury
Negative developments
• Taylor suffered an injury that could cause him to miss most of training camp, if not longer
• Jaylon Jones and George missed the whole spring recovering from injuries
What we learned
That there's going to be serious competition for playing time this fall. After being down to basically two corners last fall -- Jaylon Jones and Chappell -- the Aggies are now loaded at the position. They have a tall and experienced sixth-year senior in Myles Jones; Jaylon Jones has started every game of his career; Chappell looks like a shutdown corner in the making; George started last year before injury and Moten had a very strong spring coming back from a knee injury. That doesn't even include the freshmen -- especially Harris, who impressed the coaching staff with his spring performance.
Last year, the Aggies were hoping to limp through the season with enough corners to keep their defense in solid shape. This year, they're probably not going to have anything close to a similar problem.