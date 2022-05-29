Post-spring review: CB

• Taylor suffered an injury that could cause him to miss most of training camp, if not longer

That there's going to be serious competition for playing time this fall. After being down to basically two corners last fall -- Jaylon Jones and Chappell -- the Aggies are now loaded at the position. They have a tall and experienced sixth-year senior in Myles Jones; Jaylon Jones has started every game of his career; Chappell looks like a shutdown corner in the making; George started last year before injury and Moten had a very strong spring coming back from a knee injury. That doesn't even include the freshmen -- especially Harris, who impressed the coaching staff with his spring performance.

Last year, the Aggies were hoping to limp through the season with enough corners to keep their defense in solid shape. This year, they're probably not going to have anything close to a similar problem.