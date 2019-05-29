AggieYell.com's look at the players who were on the roster for spring practice continues with a look at the defensive ends, who will have a new look in 2019.

Redshirt senior Micheal Clemons

Micheal Clemons had a solid spring.

Clemons was supposed to be a starter last year after having an outstanding spring practice, but a foot injury derailed his entire 2018 season and allowed Kingsley Keke to move outside (and have a great senior campaign). Clemons had another excellent spring this season and moved right back into the starting lineup. Even though he's slated to be the "big" end, Clemons showed impressive speed when he got on the field in late 2017. The coaching staff is hoping he can put everything together and finish his A&M career in a big way.

Redshirt sophomore Tyree Johnson

Tyree Johnson finished 2018 on a very impressive note.

Johnson finished 2018 with a bang, racking up three sacks in the final three games of the season and taking some playing time away from senior Landis Durham. The Aggies are expecting Johnson to be the "speed" DE and to get after the quarterback. If he picks up in 2019 where he left off last year, he could be a disruptive force.

Sophomore Jeremiah Martin

A&M is hoping for big things from Jeremiah Martin.

Martin played enough last year to not redshirt, but didn't do much more than that. He moved back and forth between linebacker and end, depending on the situation (and injuries). Now, he looks like he's going to be the backup to Tyree Johnson, but the expectations for this youngster remain very high. He's got both size and speed, and now it's up to him (and Terry Price) to put it all together.

Sophomore Max Wright

Max Wright hopes to get on the field more this season.

Wright was limited mostly to special teams this year, but came in this spring and put in an impressive showing. He's in the mix to back up Clemons as the big end, but could also get on the field if the Aggies decide they want to get bigger up front. He showed impressive strength and surprising quickness this spring, so he's certainly worked his way into the mix for playing time.

Freshman DeMarvin Leal

Everyone is anxious to see DeMarvin Leal on the field. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Leal was on campus but did not take part in spring practice after suffering a meniscus tear shortly before practices began. He should be fully healthy well before fall practice begins. If he's as good as people believe, then it probably won't take him long to find his way onto the football field. He will certainly be one of the most-watched players on the team, by both the coaches and observers.

Redshirt freshman Tyree Wilson

Wilson also missed the spring, but looked like a totally different person when he was walking around the practice field. He's now up to 260 pounds and, if he hasn't lost any of his speed, could be a factor in the speed end rotation this season.

Freshman RJ Orebo

RJ Orebo could be an interesting player to watch.

Orebo was recruited as a linebacker, but switched to end as soon as he arrived on campus. He may still play linebacker, but right now the 6-foot-7 Orebo is best suited as an edge rusher. He needs to bulk up and adapt to the SEC, which may mean he redshirts in 2019.

Redshirt sophomore Camron Horry