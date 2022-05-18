Post-spring review: DE
AggieYell.com continues a look at the Aggie football team after spring practice with a status update on the defensive ends.
Players participating
Junior Fadil Diggs
Redshirt freshman Tunmise Adeleye
Redshirt freshman Jahzion Harris
Freshman Anthony Lucas
Redshirt freshman Elijah Jeudy
Summer additions
Freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (missed spring with an injury)
Freshman Enai White
Freshman Shemar Stewart
Freshman LT Overton
Freshman Malick Sylla
Redshirt sophomore Braedon Mowry (missed spring with an injury)
Positive developments
• Diggs and Adeleye looked like starters
• Lucas was highly impressive in his first spring
• Avoided major injuries
Negative developments
• Didn’t see much from 2021 4-stars (Jeudy and Harris)
• Reserve roles and rotation still very much in question
What we learned
That there’s still a lot more learning to be done. We did find out, though, that Diggs and Adeleye look like the real deal and can be penciled in as starters right now. Diggs is relentless and Adeleye’s combination of size and speed makes him a rarity. Lucas may have jumped past all the other ends already on campus with an outstanding spring, but nothing is complete until we see the five new arrivals. All of them could have an impact on how the two deep looks when the season starts.