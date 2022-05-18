 AggieYell - Post-spring review: DE
football

Post-spring review: DE

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com continues a look at the Aggie football team after spring practice with a status update on the defensive ends.

Fadil Diggs has positioned himself to start this season.
Players participating

Junior Fadil Diggs

Redshirt freshman Tunmise Adeleye

Redshirt freshman Jahzion Harris

Freshman Anthony Lucas

Redshirt freshman Elijah Jeudy



Summer additions

Freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (missed spring with an injury)

Freshman Enai White

Freshman Shemar Stewart

Freshman LT Overton

Freshman Malick Sylla

Redshirt sophomore Braedon Mowry (missed spring with an injury)

Positive developments

• Diggs and Adeleye looked like starters

• Lucas was highly impressive in his first spring

• Avoided major injuries


Negative developments

• Didn’t see much from 2021 4-stars (Jeudy and Harris)

• Reserve roles and rotation still very much in question


What we learned

That there’s still a lot more learning to be done. We did find out, though, that Diggs and Adeleye look like the real deal and can be penciled in as starters right now. Diggs is relentless and Adeleye’s combination of size and speed makes him a rarity. Lucas may have jumped past all the other ends already on campus with an outstanding spring, but nothing is complete until we see the five new arrivals. All of them could have an impact on how the two deep looks when the season starts.

