AggieYell.com continues its review of all scholarship players on the roster for spring practice with a look at the defensive tackles group.

Redshirt junior Justin Madubuike

Justin Madubuike should be one of the SEC's best players this year.

Madubuike was one of the SEC's best defensive linemen last year and did it in relative anonymity. That's probably not going to be the case this year, as he should be a preseason All-SEC selection and is probably the best position player on a top-15 team. Madubuike drew praise from coach Jimbo Fisher for an outstanding spring and should be the leader of the defense in 2019. He could be the only defensive lineman on the field all the time.

Junior Jaden Peevy

Jaden Peevy could be set for a breakout 2019.

Peevy has been a reserve during his first two seasons, but his performance late last year was good enough that he was taking snaps away from Daylon Mack, who was having a great season of his own. This time, it's Peevy who is likely in the starting lineup. He was with the first team for most of the spring and was dominant in the spring game. If he's ready to take Mack's place in the lineup, then the Aggies are set with two quality players in the middle.

Sophomore Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown has bulked up significantly since last season.

One big question the Aggies have going into 2019 is who will back up Madubuike and Peevy in the middle. It looks like half of that question, at least, has been answered. Brown has bulked up to nearly 330 pounds and has moved right into the equation at tackle. He is not only bigger, but stronger and just as quick. He also had a very good spring and should see plenty of snaps this season. He could even fight Peevy for the starting job.

Redshirt junior Mohamed Diallo

Mohamed Diallo came on strong in the second part of spring camp.

Since he arrived on campus, Diallo has been praised by the coaching staff for his amazing athleticism for a player at nearly 330 pounds. But he was so raw last season that he redshirted. He had the coaches frustrated with his inconsistency through the first half of spring practice, then things appear to have started to click. He worked with the second team and had a nice performance in the spring game. If he can continue to improve, he's the odds-on favorite to take the second backup job.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Rogers

Josh Rogers is still fighting for a spot in the rotation.

Rogers is entering his third year at A&M and has bounced back and forth between the second and third teams the past two preseasons. He's played very little, getting into only three games last year. He's consistent, but hasn't made a whole lot of "wow" plays. He's one of the players in the fight for playing time with the second team.

Redshirt junior TD Moton

TD Moton is still waiting for his moment.

Now in his fourth season on campus, Moton remains a player who impresses with his strength and quickness, but just hasn't been able to put everything together. If he can do that in 2019, it would be a big help, but there haven't been any signs of it yet. If things do click, he has the potential to be a force.

Freshman Derick Hunter

Derick Hunter is still getting used to major college football.

Hunter was on campus for the spring, which is a plus for him and could mean he has a better chance of playing this season. But he's bulked up considerably since arriving on campus and has to adjust to not only playing at the highest level of college football, but doing it with added weight. All of that may lead to him redshirting this year, which the coaching staff probably wouldn't mind.

Redshirt sophomore Ondario Robinson