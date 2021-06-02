Post-spring review: OL

The Aggies find themselves in an odd situation: they have no starters returning from their excellent 2020 line at the same position, and only one returning at all. On the other hand, there's not much question about who's expected to start and where.

Green, a dominating All-American at left guard in 2020, has moved outside to left tackle. It's a position he's never really played, but the coaching staff believe he's more than capable of handling the job.

With Green moving outside, there's a need for a new left guard. That role is expected to fall to Ogunbiyi, the nation's top guard in the 2020 class. He handled the job capably in the spring and, in spite of the presence of Bryce Foster, is the odds-on favorite to start the season opener.

Matthews finally gets his chance to start at center, replacing Ryan McCollum. He received plenty or praise from coach Jimbo Fisher in the spring, but the question remains whether he can stay healthy. He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, and the Aggies are preparing Wykoff, Chibuzo and Strickland for a possible future at center.

Robinson is set to step in at right guard after a powerful debut in 2020. He stepped in for Jared Hocker in the South Carolina game and dominated, earning the nickname "War Daddy" as he overwhelmed opponents.

Trainor started at right tackle in the spring, but Johnson's arrival is expected to mean his immediate insertion into the starting lineup. He is already the second-most experienced lineman on the roster behind Green, with 24 SEC games played.

The most drama may actually be the preparation of the next generation of offensive linemen. Fatheree looks like the left tackle of the future, with Zuhn a possible right tackle. The massive duo of Bankhead and Foster could be the next pair of guards, while Strickland and Wykoff work at center.

Talent-wise, the Aggies look solid up front. But they to remain healthy and work together as much as possible to develop experience working as a group, something far more important than individual ability.