Post-spring review: OL
AggieYell.com continues its look at the 2021 Texas A&M football team after spring practice with the offensive line.
The basics
Incumbent starters:
Left tackle -- Junior Kenyon Green (6-foot-4, 325 pounds; 2020 All-SEC and All-American at left guard)
Spring participants:
Redshirt freshman Aki Ogunbiyi (6-foot-4, 305 pounds; played in 1 game in 2020)
Redshirt junior Luke Matthews (6-foot-4, 320 pounds; did not play in 2020)
Redshirt sophomore Layden Robinson (6-foot-4, 330 pounds; played in all 10 games)
Redshirt sophomore Blake Trainor (6-foot-7, 330 pounds; played in 1 game)
Redshirt freshman Josh Bankhead (6-foot-5, 330 pounds; did not play in 2020)
Redshirt freshman Smart Chibuzo (6-foot-4, 320 pounds; played in 1 game)
Freshman Matthew Wykoff (6-foot-4, 320 pounds)
Summer additions:
Redshirt senior Jahmir Johnson (6-foot-5, 300 pounds; played in 7 games at Tennessee in 2020)
Freshman Bryce Foster (6-foot-5, 330 pounds; 5-star recruit)
Freshman Trey Zuhn (6-foot-6, 310 pounds; sat out spring practice while rehabbing from surgery; 4-star recruit)
Freshman Reuben Fatheree (6-8, 305 pounds; 4-star recruit)
Freshman Remington Strickland (6-foot-4, 300 pounds; 4-star recruit)
Redshirt senior Grayson Reed (6-foot-5, 310 pounds; played in 2 games in 2020; missed spring due to season-ending leg injury)
Sophomore Jordan Moko (6-foot-5, 335 pounds; 4-star recruit)
Where things stand
The Aggies find themselves in an odd situation: they have no starters returning from their excellent 2020 line at the same position, and only one returning at all. On the other hand, there's not much question about who's expected to start and where.
Green, a dominating All-American at left guard in 2020, has moved outside to left tackle. It's a position he's never really played, but the coaching staff believe he's more than capable of handling the job.
With Green moving outside, there's a need for a new left guard. That role is expected to fall to Ogunbiyi, the nation's top guard in the 2020 class. He handled the job capably in the spring and, in spite of the presence of Bryce Foster, is the odds-on favorite to start the season opener.
Matthews finally gets his chance to start at center, replacing Ryan McCollum. He received plenty or praise from coach Jimbo Fisher in the spring, but the question remains whether he can stay healthy. He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, and the Aggies are preparing Wykoff, Chibuzo and Strickland for a possible future at center.
Robinson is set to step in at right guard after a powerful debut in 2020. He stepped in for Jared Hocker in the South Carolina game and dominated, earning the nickname "War Daddy" as he overwhelmed opponents.
Trainor started at right tackle in the spring, but Johnson's arrival is expected to mean his immediate insertion into the starting lineup. He is already the second-most experienced lineman on the roster behind Green, with 24 SEC games played.
The most drama may actually be the preparation of the next generation of offensive linemen. Fatheree looks like the left tackle of the future, with Zuhn a possible right tackle. The massive duo of Bankhead and Foster could be the next pair of guards, while Strickland and Wykoff work at center.
Talent-wise, the Aggies look solid up front. But they to remain healthy and work together as much as possible to develop experience working as a group, something far more important than individual ability.
