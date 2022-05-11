Post-spring review: OL

We've got a real competition for the left guard spot. It was expected that Blake Trainor would be in the mix, but Jordan Moko was one of the surprises of the spring and looked like he had the lead by the time things were done (he suffered a minor injury in the spring game). Trainor can't be counted out, because he performed well in live action last season. This is one competition that should continue well into the fall.

The rest of the line looks set. Trey Zuhn answered many questions about his readiness to be a starting tackle with a strong spring. It also looks like he'll be the left tackle, with Deuce Fatheree staying on the right side. Second-team All-SEC selection Layden Robinson is the right guard and freshman All-American Bryce Foster, who missed the spring, will be the center.

The Aggies still need depth up front. Dametrious Crownover had some really good moments as the backup left tackle, but he's still learning. Aki Ogunbiyi was hurt and missed the spring. Josh Bankhead was the backup right guard, and Matthew Wykoff took over as the first team center with Foster involved in track. Still, the idea of an injury up front is very scary, so the spring reserves or the newcomers need to really step up this summer to alleviate concerns.

The offensive line should be good in 2022, but unlike other positions, the falloff from starter to backup could be severe. That's an issue A&M needs to address, if it's possible.