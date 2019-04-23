AggieYell.com begins its look at the post-spring position groups, player-by-player, with the quarterbacks.

Kellen Mond took care of business this spring.

Kellen Mond

Mond is the unquestioned starter and did nothing this spring to shake Jimbo Fisher’s confidence in him. He was far superior to the other quarterbacks the entire spring, not just in the spring game. Mond still has times where he hesitates to throw the football, but he looks a lot more comfortable in his second year in this offense. The fact that he was able to move the ball with decent efficiency while working with just one of his starting receivers in the spring game is a clear sign of how his progression is continuing.

Connor Blumrick had a tough spring game.

Connor Blumrick

Blumrick was with the second team all spring, but his Maroon and White Game performance — 4 completions, 2 INTs — was not good. Blumrick brings an element that the other QBs besides Mond really don’t, and that’s the ability to scramble. But if he doesn’t work on improving his reads and working through his progressions — he honed in only Jalen Preston too fast and too often in the spring game — he won’t stay the backup. He’s got a big arm and a little bit of game experience, but he’s going to have to bounce back after ending the spring on a sour note.

Zach Calzada could be the guy with momentum on his side.

Zach Calzada

When your coach walks over to former players and says, “I told you 10 was special,” and you’re 10, that’s a big positive for you. Zach Calzada should still be in high school in Georgia, but he was the second-best QB in the spring game. His accuracy was hit or miss — he completed less than half of his passes — but was composed and showed off the arm strength we had been told about. Considering Fisher’s already high level of confidence in him, another 30 practices could position him to take the backup job.

James Foster remains the biggest unknown in the backup QB battle.

James Foster

Foster was the guy I thought would take a big step this spring and take the lead for the backup job. That didn’t happen. Foster’s performance in the spring game was a microcosm of his spring: some decent moments, some bad ones, but nothing that would really stand out in a positive way. Is he out of the competition? No, absolutely not. Nobody is. But, like Blumrick, he goes into the summer on a bit of a down note and with a lot more to prove.

