{{ timeAgo('2022-05-29 11:11:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-spring review: Safety/Nickel

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the safeties/nickel backs.

Demani Richardson returns as the leader of the secondary.
Participating players

Senior Demani Richardson

Sophomore Jardin Gilbert

Freshman Bryce Anderson


Summer additions

Junior Antonio Johnson (missed spring with an injury)

Freshman Jarred Kerr (missed spring with an injury)

Sophomore Deuce Harmon (missed spring with an injury)

Freshman Jacoby Mathews


Positive developments

• Anderson showed he was ready for serious playing time immediately

• No further injuries

• Gilbert continued his rapid improvement

Negative developments

• Injuries kept key players (Johnson especially) off the field

What we learned

Bryce Anderson was extremely impressive as a midterm arrival.
For the few scholarship players involved, quite a bit.

The big story of this group has to be Anderson, who was immediately thrown into the fire as the first team nickel and showed he was up to the challenge. He covered wideouts well and wasn't afraid at all to put a hit one someone in run defense. He should get a lot of work this fall, allowing Antonio Johnson to roam the secondary.

Richardson, who looks very close to a linebacker, returns as the leader of the defensive backfield. The four year starter had a strong spring and looks like he'll be a physical presence in the secondary this season.

Gilbert, who turned heads with his speed and athleticism last season, picked right up where he left off. He impressed again this spring and has positioned himself to be a rotation player this fall, no matter who arrives and returns from injury.

