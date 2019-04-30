Cupp obviously came in with a lot of hype (#2 TE in the nation according to Rivals.com, ranked a 5-star elsewhere) and he largely lived up to it in his first spring camp. After starting with the second team, he had moved up to practicing with the starters by the middle of camp. He followed that up with 5 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in Maroon and White Game. His speed, given his size, is truly remarkable. If he can block just decently, there's no reason not to expect him on the field immediately this fall.

Beal, the "veteran" of the tight end corps as a still-relatively inexperienced sophomore, started with the first team this spring but lost out to Cupp fairly quickly. It's not that he did anything wrong; A&M just may have a rare talent on their hands with Cupp.

Beal is more of a blocking tight end and will play more on the line than Cupp, who will probably be flexed out much more often. Beal is not nearly as fast as Cupp, but was a pretty solid receiver for the White team in the spring game. His role will likely be similar to that of Trevor Wood's last year, but he's much more of a threat in the passing game.