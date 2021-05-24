Post-spring review: TE

In a place of nervous excitement. Wydermyer should be a preseason first-team All-SEC selection and could be an All-American; he's one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the nation. He's a known quantity, but Cupp could be just as dangerous if fully healthy. The combination of two big, fast tight ends who can catch would be a deadly combination for SEC defenses to deal with. The trick will be getting Cupp on the field. He's been excellent for the better part of the past two training camps, only to break his ankle and tear the labrum in his shoulder, ending his season before it started twice.

The Aggies also have a pair of physical tight ends who can be assets to the running game in Wright and Smith. Wright proved last season (and during the spring game) that he can catch the football as well, and Smith is supposed to be equally versatile. But their size is the primary appeal, as they can be in-line blockers or lead blockers out the backfield.

Wydermyer may get all the attention at the national level, but the Aggies have developed a tight end group that, if healthy, is deep and versatile.