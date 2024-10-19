Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

For starters, if it hadn’t been for some horrible officiating, this game would not have been as close as it was. Le’Veon Moss had at least 75 yards rushing wiped out on BS penalties. The SEC really needs to take out the trash, but they won’t.

Conner Weigman had an up and down game. He was really good in the first half, and not so good after halftime. He was 15-25 for 217 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and he was lucky he didn’t have a couple more. But he also made some really big plays: the 58-yard completion to Jabre Barber after he bobbled the snap; a pretty pass to Tre Watson that ended up as a conversion on 3rd and 23 and a touchdown to Noah Thomas. He made some really clutch throws on 3rd downs to keep scoring drives alive.

Weigman’s issue is his consistency. He got rattled some when the game got close after halftime, but eventually shook it off. It was, after all, just his third road start — and I don’t know what it is, but there is some bad juju in Starkville for the Aggies. But if you win, big things happen.

I was very disappointed in the running game today. I expected the Aggies to come out and shove the ball down State’s throat — they were, after all, 124th against the run. Instead, they ran for a pretty pedestrian 136 yards at 3.7 yards a carry. Moss had those two big runs wiped out, which would have changed things, but the Aggies should have abused this bunch. I think Moss was a little nicked up, but he was mortal with 17 carries and 65 yards. He also carried the Mississippi State defense into the end zone with him twice, so I’m not going to gripe too loudly. Amari Daniels was ok, but not great. But he really does a nice job with 3rd and intermediate draws. He ripped Missouri with them two weeks ago and did it again today. EJ Smith just doesn’t have the vision or burst to really compete with the first two guys.

The receivers were a mixed bag today. Barber showed he’s finally healthy, with 6 catches for 92 yards. Noah Thomas had a couple of big catches, but had what would have been a 64-yard touchdown just glance off his hand early in the first half. The same with Cyrus Allen, who dropped a big throw that would have been huge. Jahdae Walker made a huge mistake with an offensive pass interference call, but had a 16-yard catch and run on the possession that led to Randy Bond’s final field goal. And it was good to see Tre Watson start getting into the gameplan a bit, as he had that spectacular 26-yard catch, run and hurdle on 3rd and 23.

Elko said the offense was “choppy”, and that’s a good word for it. They didn’t have any trouble moving the ball, but also didn’t take full advantage of their opportunities. Weigman had some big throws, and some horrible ones. Moss should have had his output doubled. The offensive line didn’t do a good job in run blocking, but Weigman had an incredible amount of time to throw.

The Aggies put up 34 points, and that’s not bad. But they remain a group that hasn’t put it all together yet.