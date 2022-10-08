Here's a look at the matchup between No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC):

Devon Achane will have to go off for the Aggies to have a chance.

Texas A&M offensive depth chart

QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215 RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 #4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200 FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 (61) #42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 (52.3) WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 #3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200 SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195 #8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 WR: #10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205 #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195



LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 #78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320 C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325 #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 #70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 #59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285

Alabama defensive depth chart

DE: #50, Tim Smith; Jr.; 6-4, 304 #98, Jamil Burroughs NG: #94, DJ Dale; Sr.; 6-3, 300 OR #91, Jaheim Oatis; Fr.; 6-5, 348 DE: #47, Byron Young; Sr.; 6-3, 292 #93, Jah-Marien Latham; RS-So.; 6-3, 278

=SAM: #15, Dallas Turner; So.; 6-4, 240 #34, Quandarrius Robinson; Jr.; 6-5, 224 MIKE: #10, Henry To’oto’o; Sr.; 6-2, 228 #40, Kendrick Blackshire; So.; 6-2, 223 WILL: #42, Jaylen Moody; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225 #32, Deontae Lawson; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 225 JACK: #31, Will Anderson; Jr.; 6-4, 243 #41 Chris Braswell; Jr.; 6-3, 240

CB: #1, Kool-Aid McKinstry; So.; 6-1, 188 OR #7, Eli Ricks; Jr.; 6-2, 190 FS: #2, DeMarco Hellams; Sr.; 6-1, 208 #8, Devonta Smith; So.; 6, 185 SS: #9, Jordan Battle; Sr.; 6-1, 206 #13, Malachi Moore; Jr.; 6, 190 STAR: #14, Brian Branch; Jr.; 6, 193 #13 Malachi Moore; Jr.; 6, 190 CB: #3, Terrion Arnold; RS-Fr.; 6, 188 OR #6, Khyree Jackson; Jr.; 6-3, 198

Injury report

Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith (leg) and OL Jordan Moko (ankle) are out for the year. Max Johnson (hand) is out indefinitely. LT Trey Zuhn is doubtful. Alabama: No reported injuries

Texas A&M offensive statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 81 carries 456 yards (5.8 YPC), 3 TD King, 16 carries, 66 yards (4.1 YPC), 1 TD Passing: Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD King, 39-64 (61%), 510 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT Receiving: Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD Stewart, 18 catches, 197 yards (10.9 YPC), 1 TD Muhammad, 7 catches, 135 yards (19.3 YPC), 1 TD

Alabama defense statistical leaders

Tackles: Moody and To’oto’o, 33 Hellams, 30 Tackles for loss: Anderson, 9 Moody, 45. To’oto’o, 3.5 Sacks: Anderson, 5 Moody, 2 Interceptions: Anderson, 1 Forced Fumbles: Braswell and Hellams, 1

What the Aggies need to do

Get the offense going and do some things they haven’t yet, including controlling the clock and dictating the pace of the game. The Aggies have to get the ball in Achane’s hands, and that is going to mean receptions as well as carries. When King has the opportunity to run, he has to be decisive and take off. His ability to run the ball, if he’s decisive, could be a big weapon. This is not going to be an easy task, but to make matters worse, it’ll likely have to happen behind a makeshift offensive line. If Zuhn is out as expected, then A&M will likely have Aki Ogunbiyi at left tackle and one of Kam Dewberry, Matthew Wykoff or Remington Strickland at left guard. If there was ever a week where you want to simplify things and concentrate on what you do well, this is it. Also, speed things up. Use some tempo. If you get inside the 20, you have to come away with 7 and not 3 (or nothing). Last week, the Aggies were only 4 of 6 inside the red zone after having been perfect all year. They have no margin for error today.

How Alabama may counter

Attack the line of scrimmage and take Achane away. Make King beat you and attack him at will with the blitz. A&M hasn’t stopped it all year, so what makes you think they’ll stop it now? The Alabama linebacker group is outstanding, and Anderson may be the best player in the nation at any position. He was essentially shut out last year, so he’ll be looking for revenge. To’oto’o has improved significantly in his second year at Alabama, and Turner makes it difficult to double-team Anderson. Even if the Tide comes after A&M with the blitz, they may play zone behind it. They’ll challenge the Aggies to make their way down the field and try to avoid big plays. They probably don’t think A&M can do it.

Alabama offense depth chart

QB: #9, Bryce Young; Jr.; 6, 194 #4, Jalen Milroe; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 212 RB: #1, Jahmyr Gibbs; Jr.; 5-11, 200 #2, Jace McClellan; Jr.; 5-11, 212 WR: #11, Traeshon Holden; Jr.; 6-3, 214 #7, JaCorey Brooks; So.; 6-2, 196 WR: #3, Jermain Burton; Jr.; 6, 200 #8, Tyler Harrell; RS-Sr.; 6, 194 WR: #10, Jo Jo Earle; So.; 5-11, 177 OR #80, Kobe Prentice; Fr.; 5-10, 171 TE: #81, Cameron Latu; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 244 #85, Kendall Randolph; Gr.; 6-4, 298

LT: #54, Tyler Steen; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 315 #78, Amari Kight; RS-Jr.; 6-7, 322 LG: #70, Javion Cohen; Jr.; 6-4, 305 #52, Tyler Booker; Fr.; 6-5, 332 C: #71, Darrian Dalcourt; Sr.; 6-3, 305 #56, Seth McLaughlin; Jr.; 6-4, 295 RG: #55, Emil Ekiyor Jr.; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 307 #52, Tyler Booker; Fr.; 6-5, 332 RT: #65, JC Latham; RS-So.; 6-6, 326 #74, Damieon George Jr.; Jr.; 6-6, 333

A&M defensive depth chart

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 #8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 #35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 OR #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 #88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 #18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195 #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195

CB: #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 OR #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180 S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 CB: #2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11, 175 #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195

Injury report

Alabama: QB Bryce Young (shoulder) is doubtful. Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye (leg) is out. CB Myles Jones (leg) is out. LB Andre White (knee) is out. CB Tyreek Chappell (undisclosed) is doubtful. CB Jaylon Jones (head) is doubtful. DT McKinnley Jackson’s status is uncertain. DT Albert Regis (hand) is questionable.

Alabama offensive statistical leaders

Rushing: Gibbs, 43 carries, 378 yards (8.8 YPC), 2 TD McClellan, 35 carries, 256 yards (7.3 YPC), 3 TD Passing: Young, 90-134 (67.2%), 1,202 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT Milroe, 16-27 (59.3%), 151 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Receiving: Holden, 17 catches, 228 yards (13.4 YPC), 4 TD Prentice, 15 catches, 211 yards (14.1 YPC), 1 TD Gibbs, 19 catches, 207 yards (10.9 YPC), 3 TD

Texas A&M defensive statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 46 Russell, 36 Gilbert, 32 Tackles for loss: Cooper, 3 Russell and Richardson, 2.5 Sacks: Russell and Stewart, 1.5 Johnson, 1 Interceptions: Gilbert, 1 Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2 Three players with 1 Fumble recoveries: Mathews and Chappell, 1

What Alabama wants to do

Keep things simple for Milroe, which is going to mean a lot of Gibbs and McClellan. Alabama’s offensive line is pretty average in pass protection, but they can lean on opposing defensive lines and run it. Gibbs has been a weapon in the passing game as well, so look for him to get involved there early and often. Latu has been a reliable weapon the past couple of years, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Milroe looks for him in the middle of the field a lot. If A&M gets a lot of guys up in the box to slow down the run, then Alabama will likely look tot heir patented fly patterns down the sideline. The Tide aren’t as good as they were offensively in past years and not having Young will definitely be a step back. But Milroe’s got the ability to make plays by himself and a big line in front of him. They’ll still have the arsenal to give opponents problems.

How A&M may try to counter