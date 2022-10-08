News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-08 17:31:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Pregame Primer

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Here's a look at the matchup between No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC):

Devon Achane will have to go off for the Aggies to have a chance.
Devon Achane will have to go off for the Aggies to have a chance.

Texas A&M offensive depth chart

QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205

#15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215

RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185

#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200

FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230

TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 (61)

#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 (52.3)

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170

#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200

SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195

#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175

WR: #10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205

#2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195



LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320

#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300

LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320

C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325

#77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330

#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305

RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325

#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285

Alabama defensive depth chart 

DE: #50, Tim Smith; Jr.; 6-4, 304

#98, Jamil Burroughs

NG: #94, DJ Dale; Sr.; 6-3, 300 OR #91, Jaheim Oatis; Fr.; 6-5, 348

DE: #47, Byron Young; Sr.; 6-3, 292

#93, Jah-Marien Latham; RS-So.; 6-3, 278


=SAM: #15, Dallas Turner; So.; 6-4, 240

#34, Quandarrius Robinson; Jr.; 6-5, 224

MIKE: #10, Henry To’oto’o; Sr.; 6-2, 228

#40, Kendrick Blackshire; So.; 6-2, 223

WILL: #42, Jaylen Moody; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225

#32, Deontae Lawson; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 225

JACK: #31, Will Anderson; Jr.; 6-4, 243

#41 Chris Braswell; Jr.; 6-3, 240


CB: #1, Kool-Aid McKinstry; So.; 6-1, 188 OR #7, Eli Ricks; Jr.; 6-2, 190

FS: #2, DeMarco Hellams; Sr.; 6-1, 208

#8, Devonta Smith; So.; 6, 185

SS: #9, Jordan Battle; Sr.; 6-1, 206

#13, Malachi Moore; Jr.; 6, 190

STAR: #14, Brian Branch; Jr.; 6, 193

#13 Malachi Moore; Jr.; 6, 190

CB: #3, Terrion Arnold; RS-Fr.; 6, 188 OR #6, Khyree Jackson; Jr.; 6-3, 198

Injury report

Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith (leg) and OL Jordan Moko (ankle) are out for the year. Max Johnson (hand) is out indefinitely. LT Trey Zuhn is doubtful.

Alabama: No reported injuries

Texas A&M offensive statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 81 carries 456 yards (5.8 YPC), 3 TD

King, 16 carries, 66 yards (4.1 YPC), 1 TD

Passing: Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD

King, 39-64 (61%), 510 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT

Receiving: Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD Stewart, 18 catches, 197 yards (10.9 YPC), 1 TD

Muhammad, 7 catches, 135 yards (19.3 YPC), 1 TD

Alabama defense statistical leaders

Tackles: Moody and To’oto’o, 33

Hellams, 30

Tackles for loss: Anderson, 9

Moody, 45.

To’oto’o, 3.5

Sacks: Anderson, 5

Moody, 2

Interceptions: Anderson, 1

Forced Fumbles: Braswell and Hellams, 1

What the Aggies need to do

Get the offense going and do some things they haven’t yet, including controlling the clock and dictating the pace of the game. The Aggies have to get the ball in Achane’s hands, and that is going to mean receptions as well as carries. When King has the opportunity to run, he has to be decisive and take off. His ability to run the ball, if he’s decisive, could be a big weapon.

This is not going to be an easy task, but to make matters worse, it’ll likely have to happen behind a makeshift offensive line. If Zuhn is out as expected, then A&M will likely have Aki Ogunbiyi at left tackle and one of Kam Dewberry, Matthew Wykoff or Remington Strickland at left guard.

If there was ever a week where you want to simplify things and concentrate on what you do well, this is it. Also, speed things up. Use some tempo. If you get inside the 20, you have to come away with 7 and not 3 (or nothing). Last week, the Aggies were only 4 of 6 inside the red zone after having been perfect all year. They have no margin for error today.

How Alabama may counter

Attack the line of scrimmage and take Achane away. Make King beat you and attack him at will with the blitz. A&M hasn’t stopped it all year, so what makes you think they’ll stop it now?

The Alabama linebacker group is outstanding, and Anderson may be the best player in the nation at any position. He was essentially shut out last year, so he’ll be looking for revenge. To’oto’o has improved significantly in his second year at Alabama, and Turner makes it difficult to double-team Anderson.

Even if the Tide comes after A&M with the blitz, they may play zone behind it. They’ll challenge the Aggies to make their way down the field and try to avoid big plays. They probably don’t think A&M can do it.

Alabama offense depth chart

QB: #9, Bryce Young; Jr.; 6, 194

#4, Jalen Milroe; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 212

RB: #1, Jahmyr Gibbs; Jr.; 5-11, 200

#2, Jace McClellan; Jr.; 5-11, 212

WR: #11, Traeshon Holden; Jr.; 6-3, 214

#7, JaCorey Brooks; So.; 6-2, 196

WR: #3, Jermain Burton; Jr.; 6, 200

#8, Tyler Harrell; RS-Sr.; 6, 194

WR: #10, Jo Jo Earle; So.; 5-11, 177 OR #80, Kobe Prentice; Fr.; 5-10, 171

TE: #81, Cameron Latu; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 244

#85, Kendall Randolph; Gr.; 6-4, 298


LT: #54, Tyler Steen; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 315

#78, Amari Kight; RS-Jr.; 6-7, 322

LG: #70, Javion Cohen; Jr.; 6-4, 305

#52, Tyler Booker; Fr.; 6-5, 332

C: #71, Darrian Dalcourt; Sr.; 6-3, 305

#56, Seth McLaughlin; Jr.; 6-4, 295

RG: #55, Emil Ekiyor Jr.; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 307

#52, Tyler Booker; Fr.; 6-5, 332

RT: #65, JC Latham; RS-So.; 6-6, 326

#74, Damieon George Jr.; Jr.; 6-6, 333

A&M defensive depth chart

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285

#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270

DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300

#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 OR #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320

DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325

#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325

DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260

#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235

LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235


NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195

#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195


CB: #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200

#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 OR #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180

S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210

#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195

S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185

#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205

CB: #2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11, 175

#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195

Injury report

Alabama: QB Bryce Young (shoulder) is doubtful.

Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye (leg) is out. CB Myles Jones (leg) is out. LB Andre White (knee) is out. CB Tyreek Chappell (undisclosed) is doubtful. CB Jaylon Jones (head) is doubtful. DT McKinnley Jackson’s status is uncertain. DT Albert Regis (hand) is questionable.

Alabama offensive statistical leaders

Rushing: Gibbs, 43 carries, 378 yards (8.8 YPC), 2 TD

McClellan, 35 carries, 256 yards (7.3 YPC), 3 TD

Passing: Young, 90-134 (67.2%), 1,202 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT

Milroe, 16-27 (59.3%), 151 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: Holden, 17 catches, 228 yards (13.4 YPC), 4 TD

Prentice, 15 catches, 211 yards (14.1 YPC), 1 TD

Gibbs, 19 catches, 207 yards (10.9 YPC), 3 TD

Texas A&M defensive statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 46

Russell, 36

Gilbert, 32

Tackles for loss: Cooper, 3

Russell and Richardson, 2.5

Sacks: Russell and Stewart, 1.5

Johnson, 1

Interceptions: Gilbert, 1

Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2

Three players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Mathews and Chappell, 1

What Alabama wants to do

Keep things simple for Milroe, which is going to mean a lot of Gibbs and McClellan. Alabama’s offensive line is pretty average in pass protection, but they can lean on opposing defensive lines and run it. Gibbs has been a weapon in the passing game as well, so look for him to get involved there early and often. Latu has been a reliable weapon the past couple of years, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Milroe looks for him in the middle of the field a lot. If A&M gets a lot of guys up in the box to slow down the run, then Alabama will likely look tot heir patented fly patterns down the sideline.

The Tide aren’t as good as they were offensively in past years and not having Young will definitely be a step back. But Milroe’s got the ability to make plays by himself and a big line in front of him. They’ll still have the arsenal to give opponents problems.

How A&M may try to counter

How about this novel idea — stop the run? The Aggies have been absolutely awful in this department and if they’re going to have a shot in this one, they’ve got to change that. That would seem to mean a 4-man front and a lot of blitzes to back them. Minimizing the Alabama running game has to happen, because then you can put the game on the shoulders of a quarterback making his first career start. It will also help a banged-up bunch of corners, who will need all the help they can get.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}