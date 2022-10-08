Pregame Primer
Here's a look at the matchup between No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC):
Texas A&M offensive depth chart
QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205
#15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185
#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 (61)
#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 (52.3)
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170
#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200
SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175
WR: #10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205
#2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320
C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325
#77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325
#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285
Alabama defensive depth chart
DE: #50, Tim Smith; Jr.; 6-4, 304
#98, Jamil Burroughs
NG: #94, DJ Dale; Sr.; 6-3, 300 OR #91, Jaheim Oatis; Fr.; 6-5, 348
DE: #47, Byron Young; Sr.; 6-3, 292
#93, Jah-Marien Latham; RS-So.; 6-3, 278
=SAM: #15, Dallas Turner; So.; 6-4, 240
#34, Quandarrius Robinson; Jr.; 6-5, 224
MIKE: #10, Henry To’oto’o; Sr.; 6-2, 228
#40, Kendrick Blackshire; So.; 6-2, 223
WILL: #42, Jaylen Moody; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225
#32, Deontae Lawson; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 225
JACK: #31, Will Anderson; Jr.; 6-4, 243
#41 Chris Braswell; Jr.; 6-3, 240
CB: #1, Kool-Aid McKinstry; So.; 6-1, 188 OR #7, Eli Ricks; Jr.; 6-2, 190
FS: #2, DeMarco Hellams; Sr.; 6-1, 208
#8, Devonta Smith; So.; 6, 185
SS: #9, Jordan Battle; Sr.; 6-1, 206
#13, Malachi Moore; Jr.; 6, 190
STAR: #14, Brian Branch; Jr.; 6, 193
#13 Malachi Moore; Jr.; 6, 190
CB: #3, Terrion Arnold; RS-Fr.; 6, 188 OR #6, Khyree Jackson; Jr.; 6-3, 198
Injury report
Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith (leg) and OL Jordan Moko (ankle) are out for the year. Max Johnson (hand) is out indefinitely. LT Trey Zuhn is doubtful.
Alabama: No reported injuries
Texas A&M offensive statistical leaders
Rushing: Achane, 81 carries 456 yards (5.8 YPC), 3 TD
King, 16 carries, 66 yards (4.1 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD
King, 39-64 (61%), 510 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT
Receiving: Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD Stewart, 18 catches, 197 yards (10.9 YPC), 1 TD
Muhammad, 7 catches, 135 yards (19.3 YPC), 1 TD
Alabama defense statistical leaders
Tackles: Moody and To’oto’o, 33
Hellams, 30
Tackles for loss: Anderson, 9
Moody, 45.
To’oto’o, 3.5
Sacks: Anderson, 5
Moody, 2
Interceptions: Anderson, 1
Forced Fumbles: Braswell and Hellams, 1
What the Aggies need to do
Get the offense going and do some things they haven’t yet, including controlling the clock and dictating the pace of the game. The Aggies have to get the ball in Achane’s hands, and that is going to mean receptions as well as carries. When King has the opportunity to run, he has to be decisive and take off. His ability to run the ball, if he’s decisive, could be a big weapon.
This is not going to be an easy task, but to make matters worse, it’ll likely have to happen behind a makeshift offensive line. If Zuhn is out as expected, then A&M will likely have Aki Ogunbiyi at left tackle and one of Kam Dewberry, Matthew Wykoff or Remington Strickland at left guard.
If there was ever a week where you want to simplify things and concentrate on what you do well, this is it. Also, speed things up. Use some tempo. If you get inside the 20, you have to come away with 7 and not 3 (or nothing). Last week, the Aggies were only 4 of 6 inside the red zone after having been perfect all year. They have no margin for error today.
How Alabama may counter
Attack the line of scrimmage and take Achane away. Make King beat you and attack him at will with the blitz. A&M hasn’t stopped it all year, so what makes you think they’ll stop it now?
The Alabama linebacker group is outstanding, and Anderson may be the best player in the nation at any position. He was essentially shut out last year, so he’ll be looking for revenge. To’oto’o has improved significantly in his second year at Alabama, and Turner makes it difficult to double-team Anderson.
Even if the Tide comes after A&M with the blitz, they may play zone behind it. They’ll challenge the Aggies to make their way down the field and try to avoid big plays. They probably don’t think A&M can do it.
Alabama offense depth chart
QB: #9, Bryce Young; Jr.; 6, 194
#4, Jalen Milroe; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 212
RB: #1, Jahmyr Gibbs; Jr.; 5-11, 200
#2, Jace McClellan; Jr.; 5-11, 212
WR: #11, Traeshon Holden; Jr.; 6-3, 214
#7, JaCorey Brooks; So.; 6-2, 196
WR: #3, Jermain Burton; Jr.; 6, 200
#8, Tyler Harrell; RS-Sr.; 6, 194
WR: #10, Jo Jo Earle; So.; 5-11, 177 OR #80, Kobe Prentice; Fr.; 5-10, 171
TE: #81, Cameron Latu; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 244
#85, Kendall Randolph; Gr.; 6-4, 298
LT: #54, Tyler Steen; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 315
#78, Amari Kight; RS-Jr.; 6-7, 322
LG: #70, Javion Cohen; Jr.; 6-4, 305
#52, Tyler Booker; Fr.; 6-5, 332
C: #71, Darrian Dalcourt; Sr.; 6-3, 305
#56, Seth McLaughlin; Jr.; 6-4, 295
RG: #55, Emil Ekiyor Jr.; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 307
#52, Tyler Booker; Fr.; 6-5, 332
RT: #65, JC Latham; RS-So.; 6-6, 326
#74, Damieon George Jr.; Jr.; 6-6, 333
A&M defensive depth chart
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270
DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300
#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 OR #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320
DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325
#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
CB: #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200
#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 OR #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205
CB: #2, Denver Harris; Fr.; 5-11, 175
#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195
Injury report
Alabama: QB Bryce Young (shoulder) is doubtful.
Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye (leg) is out. CB Myles Jones (leg) is out. LB Andre White (knee) is out. CB Tyreek Chappell (undisclosed) is doubtful. CB Jaylon Jones (head) is doubtful. DT McKinnley Jackson’s status is uncertain. DT Albert Regis (hand) is questionable.
Alabama offensive statistical leaders
Rushing: Gibbs, 43 carries, 378 yards (8.8 YPC), 2 TD
McClellan, 35 carries, 256 yards (7.3 YPC), 3 TD
Passing: Young, 90-134 (67.2%), 1,202 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT
Milroe, 16-27 (59.3%), 151 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Holden, 17 catches, 228 yards (13.4 YPC), 4 TD
Prentice, 15 catches, 211 yards (14.1 YPC), 1 TD
Gibbs, 19 catches, 207 yards (10.9 YPC), 3 TD
Texas A&M defensive statistical leaders
Tackles: Johnson, 46
Russell, 36
Gilbert, 32
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 3
Russell and Richardson, 2.5
Sacks: Russell and Stewart, 1.5
Johnson, 1
Interceptions: Gilbert, 1
Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2
Three players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Mathews and Chappell, 1
What Alabama wants to do
Keep things simple for Milroe, which is going to mean a lot of Gibbs and McClellan. Alabama’s offensive line is pretty average in pass protection, but they can lean on opposing defensive lines and run it. Gibbs has been a weapon in the passing game as well, so look for him to get involved there early and often. Latu has been a reliable weapon the past couple of years, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Milroe looks for him in the middle of the field a lot. If A&M gets a lot of guys up in the box to slow down the run, then Alabama will likely look tot heir patented fly patterns down the sideline.
The Tide aren’t as good as they were offensively in past years and not having Young will definitely be a step back. But Milroe’s got the ability to make plays by himself and a big line in front of him. They’ll still have the arsenal to give opponents problems.
How A&M may try to counter
How about this novel idea — stop the run? The Aggies have been absolutely awful in this department and if they’re going to have a shot in this one, they’ve got to change that. That would seem to mean a 4-man front and a lot of blitzes to back them. Minimizing the Alabama running game has to happen, because then you can put the game on the shoulders of a quarterback making his first career start. It will also help a banged-up bunch of corners, who will need all the help they can get.