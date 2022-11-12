Pregame primer
Here's a look at Saturday night's matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn:
Texas A&M projected depth chart (offense)
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215
#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205
RB: #22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200
#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-9, 195
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235
#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170
#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200
SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175
WR: #9, Noah Thomas, Fr.; 6-5, 195
#2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195
#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300
LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330
#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345
C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330
#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325
#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330
Texas A&M projected depth chart (defense)
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285
#6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230
DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325
#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320
DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325
#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300
#13, Elijah Jeudy; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 295
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235
#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195
#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205
#18, Marquis Groves-Killebrew; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185
#3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180
Auburn depth chart (offense)
QB #9, Robby Ashford; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 212
#12, Holden Geriner; Fr.; 6-3, 212
RB: #4, Tank Bigsby; Jr.; 6, 213
#27, Jarquez Hunter; So.; 5-10, 202
TE: #25, John Samuel Shenker; Sr.; 6-4, 250
#86, Luke Deal; Jr.; 6-5, 257
WR (X): #11, Shedrick Jackson; Sr.; 6-2, 202
#17, Camden Brown; Fr.; 6-3, 202
WR (H): #6, Ja'Varrius Johnson; Jr.; 5-10, 160
#5, Jay Fair; Fr.; 5-10, 180
WR (Z): #0, Koy Moore, So.; 6-1, 192
#16, Malcom Johnson Jr.; Jr.; 6-1, 195
LT: #77, Kilian Zierer; Sr.; 6-7, 312
#55, Brenden Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 293
LG: #62, Kameron Stutts; Sr.; 6-5, 339
#76, Jeremiah Wright; Jr.; 6-5, 335
C: #71, Brandon Council; Sr.; 6-4, 328
#50, Jalil Irvin; Sr.; 6-3, 3113
RG: #65, Alec Jackson; Sr.; 6-5, 321
#58, Keiondre Jones; Jr.; 6-4, 340
RT: #55, Brenden Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 293
#69, Cobly Smith; RS-Fr.; 6-8, 324
Auburn depth chart (defense)
Edge: #29, Derick Hall; Sr.; 6-3, 256
#39, Dylan Brooks; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 232
DE: #25, Colby Wooden; Jr.; 6-5, 284
#91, Morris Joseph Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 281
NT: #99, Jayson Jones; So.; 6-6, 328
#92, Marquis Burks; Sr.; 6-3, 302
DT: #50, Marcus Harris; Jr.; 6-3, 294
#5, Jeffrey M'Ba; So.; 6-6, 313
MLB: #0, Owen Pappoe; Sr.; 6-1, 225
#32, Wesley Steiner; Jr.; 6, 237
WLB: #13, Cam Riley; Jr.; 6-3, 230
#46 Jake Levant; So.; 6-1, 224
CB: #18, Nehemiah Pritchett; Sr.; 6-1, 182
#23, J.D. Rhym; Fr.; 6-1, 181
CB: #4, DJ James; Jr.; 6-1, 174
#36, Jaylin Simpson; Jr.; 6-1, 178
S: #10, Zion Puckett; Jr.; 6, 207
#27, Maquise Gilbert; So.; 6-2, 178
S: #1, Donovan Kaufman; So.; 5-10, 205
#20, Cayden Bridges; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 202
Nickel: #6, Keionte Scott; So.; 6, 185
#8, Austin Ausberry; Fr.; 6, 203
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Devon Achane, 158 carries, 887 yards (5.6 YPC), 6 TD
Moss, 11 carries, 40 yards (3.2 YPC)
Passing: King, 104-187 (55.6%), 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT
Weigman, 36-59 (61%), 429 yards, 4 TD
Receiving: Stewart, 46 catches, 598 yards (13 YPC) 2 TD
Muhammad, 30 catches, 441 yards (14.7 YPC), 3 TD
Tackles: Russell, 56
Gilbert, 52
Johnson and Richardson, 48
Tackles for loss: Russell, 7
Cooper, 5.5
Fadil Diggs, 5
Sacks: Diggs, 3
Russell, 2.5
Stewart, 1.5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 2
Forced fumbles: Diggs, 3
Richardson, 2
Fumble recoveries: Anderson, 2
Six players with 1
Auburn statistical leaders
Rushing: Bigbsy, 123 carries, 676 yards (5.5 YPC), 8 TD
Ashford, 111 carries, 505 yards (4.5 YPC), 5 TD
Passing: Ashford, 98-195 (50.3%), 1,374 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT
TJ Finley, 33-53 (62.3%), 431 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT
Receiving: Johnson, 23 catches, 428 yards (18.6 YPC), 1 TD
Moore, 17 catches, 266 yards (15.7 YPC)
Tackles: Pappoe, 70
Hall, 54
Steiner, 44
Tackles for loss: Hall, 11
Wooden, 10
Sacks: Hall, 7
Wooden, 5
Interceptions: 3 players with 1
Forced fumbles: 3 players with 2
Fumble recoveries: Wooden, 2
4 players with 1
Injury update
Texas A&M: OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. DE Fadil Diggs (knee) is out for the year. WR Ainias Smith (broken ankle) is out for the year. CB Deuce Harmon (ankle) is out for the year. QB Max Johnson (hand) is out. QB Haynes King (multiple injuries) should backup Weigman. RB Devon Achane (multiple injuries) is out.
OL Kam Dewberry, TE Donovan Green, Nickel Antonio Johnson, S Jardin Gilbert, S Bryce Anderson and DT Isaiah Raikes should play. The status of DEs Tunmise Adeleye and LT Overton, RB LJ Johnson and WR Yulkeith Brown is uncertain. WR Chris Marshall, OL PJ Williams, CB Denver Harris and DE Anthony Lucas are suspended indefinitely.
Auburn: QB Zach Calzada (shoulder) is out for the year. RB Jordon Ingram (knee), OL Austin Troxell (knee) and EDGE Eku Leota (pectoral) are out for the year. OL Tate Johnson (elbow) is out. QB TJ Finley (undisclosed) is questionable.
5 players to watch for A&M
QB Conner Weigman: His first road start comes after being sick last week. He's got a lot to live up to after torching Ole Miss in his first start.
RB Le'Veon Moss: He gets his first start, period, and he'll be needed to carry the load tonight.
Nickel Antonio Johnson: He should be back tonight and his return is very big for the Aggies.
LB Edgerrin Cooper: After a terrible showing last week against Florida, he's got to step up his game to help stop Bigsby and spy Ashford.
WR Moose Muhammad: He's been white hot lately, and he'll need to be again tonight.
5 players to watch for Auburn
RB Tank Bigsby: Duh. By far the biggest weapon on the team, Bigsby has been big lately and is going against an A&M run defense that has, to be nice, sucked.
QB Robby Ashford: Not a very good passer, but he can definitely run. Uh oh.
WR Shedrick Johnson: When Ashford does throw, he likes to go deep, and this is his guy.
LB Owen Pappoe: A tackling machine, Pappoe will not only have to deal with Moss, but A&M's tight ends in the passing game.
EDGE Derick Hall: Auburn's leader in sacks with 7, he'll be going up against LT Trey Zuhn, who is clearly struggling with his mobility.