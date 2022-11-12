News More News
football

Pregame primer

Mark Passwaters
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Here's a look at Saturday night's matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn:

Conner Weigman gets his first road start at Auburn.
Texas A&M projected depth chart (offense)

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215

#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205

RB: #22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200

#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-9, 195

FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230

TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235

#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170

#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200

SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195

#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175

WR: #9, Noah Thomas, Fr.; 6-5, 195

#2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195

#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220


LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320

#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300

LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330

#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345

C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330

#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330

#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305

RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325

#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

Texas A&M projected depth chart (defense)

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285

#6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230

DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325

#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320

DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325

#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325

DE: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300

#13, Elijah Jeudy; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 295


LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235

LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235

#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235


NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195

#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175


CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205

#18, Marquis Groves-Killebrew; Fr.; 6, 180

S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210

#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195

S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185

#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205

CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185

#3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180

Auburn depth chart (offense)

QB #9, Robby Ashford; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 212

#12, Holden Geriner; Fr.; 6-3, 212

RB: #4, Tank Bigsby; Jr.; 6, 213

#27, Jarquez Hunter; So.; 5-10, 202

TE: #25, John Samuel Shenker; Sr.; 6-4, 250

#86, Luke Deal; Jr.; 6-5, 257

WR (X): #11, Shedrick Jackson; Sr.; 6-2, 202

#17, Camden Brown; Fr.; 6-3, 202

WR (H): #6, Ja'Varrius Johnson; Jr.; 5-10, 160

#5, Jay Fair; Fr.; 5-10, 180

WR (Z): #0, Koy Moore, So.; 6-1, 192

#16, Malcom Johnson Jr.; Jr.; 6-1, 195


LT: #77, Kilian Zierer; Sr.; 6-7, 312

#55, Brenden Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 293

LG: #62, Kameron Stutts; Sr.; 6-5, 339

#76, Jeremiah Wright; Jr.; 6-5, 335

C: #71, Brandon Council; Sr.; 6-4, 328

#50, Jalil Irvin; Sr.; 6-3, 3113

RG: #65, Alec Jackson; Sr.; 6-5, 321

#58, Keiondre Jones; Jr.; 6-4, 340

RT: #55, Brenden Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 293

#69, Cobly Smith; RS-Fr.; 6-8, 324

Auburn depth chart (defense)

Edge: #29, Derick Hall; Sr.; 6-3, 256

#39, Dylan Brooks; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 232

DE: #25, Colby Wooden; Jr.; 6-5, 284

#91, Morris Joseph Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 281

NT: #99, Jayson Jones; So.; 6-6, 328

#92, Marquis Burks; Sr.; 6-3, 302

DT: #50, Marcus Harris; Jr.; 6-3, 294

#5, Jeffrey M'Ba; So.; 6-6, 313


MLB: #0, Owen Pappoe; Sr.; 6-1, 225

#32, Wesley Steiner; Jr.; 6, 237

WLB: #13, Cam Riley; Jr.; 6-3, 230

#46 Jake Levant; So.; 6-1, 224


CB: #18, Nehemiah Pritchett; Sr.; 6-1, 182

#23, J.D. Rhym; Fr.; 6-1, 181

CB: #4, DJ James; Jr.; 6-1, 174

#36, Jaylin Simpson; Jr.; 6-1, 178

S: #10, Zion Puckett; Jr.; 6, 207

#27, Maquise Gilbert; So.; 6-2, 178

S: #1, Donovan Kaufman; So.; 5-10, 205

#20, Cayden Bridges; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 202

Nickel: #6, Keionte Scott; So.; 6, 185

#8, Austin Ausberry; Fr.; 6, 203



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Devon Achane, 158 carries, 887 yards (5.6 YPC), 6 TD

Moss, 11 carries, 40 yards (3.2 YPC)

Passing: King, 104-187 (55.6%), 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT

Weigman, 36-59 (61%), 429 yards, 4 TD

Receiving: Stewart, 46 catches, 598 yards (13 YPC) 2 TD

Muhammad, 30 catches, 441 yards (14.7 YPC), 3 TD

Tackles: Russell, 56

Gilbert, 52

Johnson and Richardson, 48

Tackles for loss: Russell, 7

Cooper, 5.5

Fadil Diggs, 5

Sacks: Diggs, 3

Russell, 2.5

Stewart, 1.5

Interceptions: Gilbert, 2

Forced fumbles: Diggs, 3

Richardson, 2

Fumble recoveries: Anderson, 2

Six players with 1

Auburn statistical leaders

Rushing: Bigbsy, 123 carries, 676 yards (5.5 YPC), 8 TD

Ashford, 111 carries, 505 yards (4.5 YPC), 5 TD

Passing: Ashford, 98-195 (50.3%), 1,374 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT

TJ Finley, 33-53 (62.3%), 431 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Receiving: Johnson, 23 catches, 428 yards (18.6 YPC), 1 TD

Moore, 17 catches, 266 yards (15.7 YPC)

Tackles: Pappoe, 70

Hall, 54

Steiner, 44

Tackles for loss: Hall, 11

Wooden, 10

Sacks: Hall, 7

Wooden, 5

Interceptions: 3 players with 1

Forced fumbles: 3 players with 2

Fumble recoveries: Wooden, 2

4 players with 1



Injury update

Texas A&M: OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. DE Fadil Diggs (knee) is out for the year. WR Ainias Smith (broken ankle) is out for the year. CB Deuce Harmon (ankle) is out for the year. QB Max Johnson (hand) is out. QB Haynes King (multiple injuries) should backup Weigman. RB Devon Achane (multiple injuries) is out.

OL Kam Dewberry, TE Donovan Green, Nickel Antonio Johnson, S Jardin Gilbert, S Bryce Anderson and DT Isaiah Raikes should play. The status of DEs Tunmise Adeleye and LT Overton, RB LJ Johnson and WR Yulkeith Brown is uncertain. WR Chris Marshall, OL PJ Williams, CB Denver Harris and DE Anthony Lucas are suspended indefinitely.

Auburn: QB Zach Calzada (shoulder) is out for the year. RB Jordon Ingram (knee), OL Austin Troxell (knee) and EDGE Eku Leota (pectoral) are out for the year. OL Tate Johnson (elbow) is out. QB TJ Finley (undisclosed) is questionable.


5 players to watch for A&M

QB Conner Weigman: His first road start comes after being sick last week. He's got a lot to live up to after torching Ole Miss in his first start.

RB Le'Veon Moss: He gets his first start, period, and he'll be needed to carry the load tonight.

Nickel Antonio Johnson: He should be back tonight and his return is very big for the Aggies.

LB Edgerrin Cooper: After a terrible showing last week against Florida, he's got to step up his game to help stop Bigsby and spy Ashford.

WR Moose Muhammad: He's been white hot lately, and he'll need to be again tonight.

5 players to watch for Auburn

RB Tank Bigsby: Duh. By far the biggest weapon on the team, Bigsby has been big lately and is going against an A&M run defense that has, to be nice, sucked.

QB Robby Ashford: Not a very good passer, but he can definitely run. Uh oh.

WR Shedrick Johnson: When Ashford does throw, he likes to go deep, and this is his guy.

LB Owen Pappoe: A tackling machine, Pappoe will not only have to deal with Moss, but A&M's tight ends in the passing game.

EDGE Derick Hall: Auburn's leader in sacks with 7, he'll be going up against LT Trey Zuhn, who is clearly struggling with his mobility.

