Here's a look at Saturday night's matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn:

Conner Weigman gets his first road start at Auburn.

Texas A&M projected depth chart (offense)

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215 #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 RB: #22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200 #4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-9, 195 FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 #42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 #3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200 SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195 #8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 WR: #9, Noah Thomas, Fr.; 6-5, 195 #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 #5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220

LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 #78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330 #54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345 C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 #68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 #70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 #55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

Texas A&M projected depth chart (defense)

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 DE: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 #13, Elijah Jeudy; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 295

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 #32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195 #33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175

CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 #18, Marquis Groves-Killebrew; Fr.; 6, 180 S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180

Auburn depth chart (offense)

QB #9, Robby Ashford; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 212 #12, Holden Geriner; Fr.; 6-3, 212 RB: #4, Tank Bigsby; Jr.; 6, 213 #27, Jarquez Hunter; So.; 5-10, 202 TE: #25, John Samuel Shenker; Sr.; 6-4, 250 #86, Luke Deal; Jr.; 6-5, 257 WR (X): #11, Shedrick Jackson; Sr.; 6-2, 202 #17, Camden Brown; Fr.; 6-3, 202 WR (H): #6, Ja'Varrius Johnson; Jr.; 5-10, 160 #5, Jay Fair; Fr.; 5-10, 180 WR (Z): #0, Koy Moore, So.; 6-1, 192 #16, Malcom Johnson Jr.; Jr.; 6-1, 195

LT: #77, Kilian Zierer; Sr.; 6-7, 312 #55, Brenden Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 293 LG: #62, Kameron Stutts; Sr.; 6-5, 339 #76, Jeremiah Wright; Jr.; 6-5, 335 C: #71, Brandon Council; Sr.; 6-4, 328 #50, Jalil Irvin; Sr.; 6-3, 3113 RG: #65, Alec Jackson; Sr.; 6-5, 321 #58, Keiondre Jones; Jr.; 6-4, 340 RT: #55, Brenden Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 293 #69, Cobly Smith; RS-Fr.; 6-8, 324

Auburn depth chart (defense)

Edge: #29, Derick Hall; Sr.; 6-3, 256 #39, Dylan Brooks; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 232 DE: #25, Colby Wooden; Jr.; 6-5, 284 #91, Morris Joseph Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 281 NT: #99, Jayson Jones; So.; 6-6, 328 #92, Marquis Burks; Sr.; 6-3, 302 DT: #50, Marcus Harris; Jr.; 6-3, 294 #5, Jeffrey M'Ba; So.; 6-6, 313

MLB: #0, Owen Pappoe; Sr.; 6-1, 225 #32, Wesley Steiner; Jr.; 6, 237 WLB: #13, Cam Riley; Jr.; 6-3, 230 #46 Jake Levant; So.; 6-1, 224

CB: #18, Nehemiah Pritchett; Sr.; 6-1, 182 #23, J.D. Rhym; Fr.; 6-1, 181 46 Jake Levant (6-1. 224, So.) CB: #4, DJ James; Jr.; 6-1, 174 #36, Jaylin Simpson; Jr.; 6-1, 178 S: #10, Zion Puckett; Jr.; 6, 207 #27, Maquise Gilbert; So.; 6-2, 178 S: #1, Donovan Kaufman; So.; 5-10, 205 #20, Cayden Bridges; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 202 Nickel: #6, Keionte Scott; So.; 6, 185 #8, Austin Ausberry; Fr.; 6, 203





Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Devon Achane, 158 carries, 887 yards (5.6 YPC), 6 TD Moss, 11 carries, 40 yards (3.2 YPC) Passing: King, 104-187 (55.6%), 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT Weigman, 36-59 (61%), 429 yards, 4 TD Receiving: Stewart, 46 catches, 598 yards (13 YPC) 2 TD Muhammad, 30 catches, 441 yards (14.7 YPC), 3 TD Tackles: Russell, 56 Gilbert, 52 Johnson and Richardson, 48 Tackles for loss: Russell, 7 Cooper, 5.5 Fadil Diggs, 5 Sacks: Diggs, 3 Russell, 2.5 Stewart, 1.5 Interceptions: Gilbert, 2 Forced fumbles: Diggs, 3 Richardson, 2 Fumble recoveries: Anderson, 2 Six players with 1

Auburn statistical leaders

Rushing: Bigbsy, 123 carries, 676 yards (5.5 YPC), 8 TD Ashford, 111 carries, 505 yards (4.5 YPC), 5 TD Passing: Ashford, 98-195 (50.3%), 1,374 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT TJ Finley, 33-53 (62.3%), 431 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT Receiving: Johnson, 23 catches, 428 yards (18.6 YPC), 1 TD Moore, 17 catches, 266 yards (15.7 YPC) Tackles: Pappoe, 70 Hall, 54 Steiner, 44 Tackles for loss: Hall, 11 Wooden, 10 Sacks: Hall, 7 Wooden, 5 Interceptions: 3 players with 1 Forced fumbles: 3 players with 2 Fumble recoveries: Wooden, 2 4 players with 1





Injury update

Texas A&M: OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. DE Fadil Diggs (knee) is out for the year. WR Ainias Smith (broken ankle) is out for the year. CB Deuce Harmon (ankle) is out for the year. QB Max Johnson (hand) is out. QB Haynes King (multiple injuries) should backup Weigman. RB Devon Achane (multiple injuries) is out. OL Kam Dewberry, TE Donovan Green, Nickel Antonio Johnson, S Jardin Gilbert, S Bryce Anderson and DT Isaiah Raikes should play. The status of DEs Tunmise Adeleye and LT Overton, RB LJ Johnson and WR Yulkeith Brown is uncertain. WR Chris Marshall, OL PJ Williams, CB Denver Harris and DE Anthony Lucas are suspended indefinitely. Auburn: QB Zach Calzada (shoulder) is out for the year. RB Jordon Ingram (knee), OL Austin Troxell (knee) and EDGE Eku Leota (pectoral) are out for the year. OL Tate Johnson (elbow) is out. QB TJ Finley (undisclosed) is questionable.



5 players to watch for A&M

QB Conner Weigman: His first road start comes after being sick last week. He's got a lot to live up to after torching Ole Miss in his first start. RB Le'Veon Moss: He gets his first start, period, and he'll be needed to carry the load tonight. Nickel Antonio Johnson: He should be back tonight and his return is very big for the Aggies. LB Edgerrin Cooper: After a terrible showing last week against Florida, he's got to step up his game to help stop Bigsby and spy Ashford. WR Moose Muhammad: He's been white hot lately, and he'll need to be again tonight.

5 players to watch for Auburn