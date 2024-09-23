Advertisement

AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

A very heavy AY Mailbag has arrived, and you can check out its contents here!

 • Mark Passwaters
Bowling Green's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Bowling Green's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Can the Aggies come up with a plan to slow down Bowling Green star TE Harold Fannin?

 • Mark Passwaters
Riggins firm with A&M, excited for signing day

Riggins firm with A&M, excited for signing day

4-star LB Kelvion Riggins spoke with Rivals about his commitment to Texas A&M and his eagerness to be an Aggie.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Marshall Levenson
Howell ready to see (and beat) familiar faces

Howell ready to see (and beat) familiar faces

Former Bowling Green defensive end Cashius Howell will get a shot at his old friends Saturday night as an Aggie.

 • Mark Passwaters
Texas A&M's offense vs. Bowling Green's defense

Texas A&M's offense vs. Bowling Green's defense

Cyrus Allen and the Aggies face MAC foe Bowling Green Saturday. AY's breakdown of the matchup starts here.

 • Mark Passwaters

Published Sep 23, 2024
Press conference Monday
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Here's what coach Mike Elko, running back Le'Veon Moss and tight end Theo Ohrstrom had to say at Monday's press conference:

