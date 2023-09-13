Unscrew what they've screwed up. Particularly, run the football consistently and pick up blitzes. In this case, ULM is almost a perfect opponent because they're extremely aggressive, opportunistic and...well, they're pretty average against the run.

This is an important game before Auburn visits for a number of reasons, including building the confidence of the offensive line and running backs Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens. Daniels had a terrible second half against Miami and Owens just hasn't gotten on track yet.

ULM hasn't faced teams that throw a ton (Army and Lamar). In all, they've seen 37 pass attempts and have still racked up 7 sacks. That's a testament to how well they get after the passer. They can get exotic with their blitz packages and bring them a lot, so that's good practice for the Aggie offensive line. It's also a potential bonus for Conner Weigman, who can work on his hot reads and get the ball out quickly to guys like Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad.

The Aggies need to continue to be aggressive, but they've got to work on these two key areas. If they can do that early and get things rolling, they can really step on the gas and put up some points.