Preview: A&M's offense vs. ULM's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Warhawks defense.
Where, When, Weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Weather: High of 86, 40% chance of thunderstorms
TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M two-deep
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; 6-3, 215; So.
#14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
RB: #4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr.
#8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
WR (SLOT): #7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
#88, Jordan Anthony; 5-10, 160; So.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
ULM two-deep
DE: #12, Kenard Snyder; 6-1, 257; So.
#92, James Smith; 6-3, 250; RS-Fr.
NG: #14, Jaylan Ware; 6, 285; Jr.
#97, Earl Barquet Jr.; 6-2, 283; Jr. OR #91, Isaiah Pedack; 6-3, 259; So.
DT: #45, Adin Huntington; 6-1, 281; Jr.
#94, Dylan Howell; 6-3, 270; So.
BANDIT: #27, Ja’Terious Evans; 6-1, 215; Gr.
#28, Azain Brown; 6-1, 210,;Jr. OR #10, Joseph Bakhole; 6-3, 244; Jr.
MIKE: #35, Carl Glass Jr.; 5-11, 220; Jr. OR #44, Michael Batton; 6-2, 215; Jr.
SPUR: #4, Travor Randle; 5-10, 199; Jr. OR #6, Norman Massey; 6-2, 195; Jr.
ROVER: #24, Max Harris; 5-11, 221; So. OR #18, Austin Goffneyy; 5-11, 203; Gr.
CB: #0, Lu Tillery; 5-10, 180; Jr.
#19, Andrew Volmar; 6-1, 166, Jr.
FS: #16, AJ Watts; 5-11, 193; RS-Sr.
#9, Andre Mack; 5-11, 186; Jr.
CAT: #15, Simion Hines; 5-11, 182; So.
#5, Ra’Shad Onezime; 6, 160; Jr.
CB: #7, Car’lin Vigers; 6-2, 198; Sr.
#13, David Godsey Jr.; 5-9, 175; So.
Injury update
Texas A&M: TE Donovan Green (ACL) is out for the year. RB Le’Veon Moss and RT Chase Bisontis are probable.
ULM: No reported injuries
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Daniels, 25 carries, 113 yards (4.5 YPC), 1 TD
Weigman, 8 carries, 51 yards (6.4 YPC), 1 TD
Owens, 12 carries, 32 yards (2.7 YPC)
Passing: Weigman, 49-76 (64.5%), 572 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT
Johnson, 6-9, 41 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Stewart, 19 catches, 257 yards (13.5 YPC), 2 TD
Thomas, 10 catches, 112 yards (11.2 YPC), 4 TD
Smith, 6 catches, 67 yards (11.2 YPC)
ULM statistical leaders
Tackles: Huntington,19
Batton, 16
Evans, 13
Tackles for loss: Smith, 4
Evans, 2
Ware, 1.5
Sacks: Smith, 2.5
Massey, 1
Interceptions: 4 players with 1
Forced fumbles: 3 players with 1
Fumble recoveries: 3 players with 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|ULM
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
422 YPG (54th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
295 YPG (40th nationally, 3rd Sunbelt)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
42.5 PPG (21st nationally, 4th SEC)
|
13.5 PPG (26nd nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
115.5 YPG (101st nationally, 12th SEC)
|
146.5 YPG (90th nationally, 9th Sunbelt)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
306.5 YPG (23rd nationally, 5th SEC)
|
148.5 YPG (21st nationally, 2nd Sunbelt)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
44% (62nd nationally, 10th SEC)
|
43.3% (87nd nationally, 5th Sunbelt)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
91.7% (38th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
42.9% (9th nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2 (26th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
5 (49th nationally, 4th Sunbelt)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5 per game (55th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
6 per game (58th nationally, 6th Sunbelt)
|
Time of possession
|
28:53 (91st nationally, 8th SEC)
|
26:12 (118th nationally, 9th Sunbelt)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
3 (72nd nationally, 12th SEC)
|
7 (3rd nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-1 (86th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
+5 (4th nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
First downs
|
53 (23rd nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
30 (20th nationally, 2nd Sunbelt)
What A&M wants to do
Unscrew what they've screwed up. Particularly, run the football consistently and pick up blitzes. In this case, ULM is almost a perfect opponent because they're extremely aggressive, opportunistic and...well, they're pretty average against the run.
This is an important game before Auburn visits for a number of reasons, including building the confidence of the offensive line and running backs Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens. Daniels had a terrible second half against Miami and Owens just hasn't gotten on track yet.
ULM hasn't faced teams that throw a ton (Army and Lamar). In all, they've seen 37 pass attempts and have still racked up 7 sacks. That's a testament to how well they get after the passer. They can get exotic with their blitz packages and bring them a lot, so that's good practice for the Aggie offensive line. It's also a potential bonus for Conner Weigman, who can work on his hot reads and get the ball out quickly to guys like Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad.
The Aggies need to continue to be aggressive, but they've got to work on these two key areas. If they can do that early and get things rolling, they can really step on the gas and put up some points.
How ULM may counter
Keep doing what they've been doing: apply pressure and force turnovers. Being +5 after two weeks is extremely impressive and it doesn't matter who you're playing. They're undersized but very fast at the top two levels. They bring a lot of looks and rally well to the ball. They're going to try to slow down the run and then come after Weigman as much as possible. They know their corners can't hang with A&M's wideouts for long, so pressure is their best option. If they can force some turnovers and get short fields, they could make it interesting.