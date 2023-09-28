Get its running game on track, kill clock and keep the ball away from A&M. That would also keep pressure off of Jefferson, which they have been terrible at doing so far.

Last weekend at LSU, Arkansas rushed 37 times for 137 yards, or 3.7 yards a carry. But a lot of that yardage came from Jefferson making plays with his feet when he was flushed out of the pocket -- but he was still sacked 4 times. Getting Sanders back would be a tremendous help, but the problem for Arkansas hasn't been the running backs and definitely hasn't been Jefferson -- it's the offensive line.

What was supposed to be a strength has not been, as Jefferson has already been sacked 11 times and hit a lot more than that. Big as he is, that's not something they want to see continue. The running game has also suffered from poor blocking, as Arkansas has only averaged 3.8 yards per rush.

Still the duo of Sanders and Jefferson can be as potent as any in the nation, especially if the running back (with help) gets things started early. Then, if Jefferson has time and can use play action, he has some weapons (A&M-Commerce transfer Armstrong and true freshman tight end Hasz) who can really hurt you down the field.

Jefferson has been up to the task the past two weeks, helping Arkansas score 31 and 34 points, respectively -- but the Hogs lost both games. They need to get him some consistent help, and that could start by limiting the pressure on him.