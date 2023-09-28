Preview: Arkansas' offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) continues with a look at the Razorbacks offense against the Aggie defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. central time
Weather: Indoors
TV: SEC Network
Arkansas two-deep
QB: #1, KJ Jefferson; 6-3, 247; RS-Sr.
#6, Jacoby Criswell; 6-1, 230; RS-Jr.
RB: #5, Rocket Sanders; 6-2, 242; Jr.
#0, AJ Green; 5-11, 205; Jr. OR #7, Rashod Dubinion; 5-10, 216; So.
TE: #9, Luke Hasz; 6-3, 242; Fr.
#44, Francis Sherman; 6-3, 247; Sr.
WR: #2, Andrew Armstrong; 6-4, 201; RS-Sr.-TR.
#17, Tyrone Broden; 6-7, 195; RS-Sr.-TR.
WR: #4, Isaac TeSlaa; 6-4, 216; Sr.-TR.
#88, Davion Dozier; 6-4, 205; Fr.
WR: #13, Jaedon Wilson; 6-3, 179; RS-So.
#16, Isaiah Sategna; 5-11, 180; RS-Fr.
LT: #72, Andrew Chamblee; 6-6, 304; RS-Fr. OR #51, Devon Manuel; 6-9, 310; RS-So.
LG: #62, Brady Latham; 6-5, 312; RS-Sr.
#67, Josh Street; RS-So.; 6-6, 311
C: #55, Beaux Limmer; 6-5, 307; RS-Sr.
#56, Amauary Wiggins; 6-3, 310; RS-So.
RG: #78, Joshua Braun; 6-6, 348; RS-Sr.
#53, Ty’Kieast Crawford; 6-5, 326; Sr.
RT: #75, Patrick Kutas; 6-5, 313; So.
#76, E’Marion Harris; 6-7, 292; RS-Fr.
Texas A&M two-deep
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#17, Albert Regis; 6-2, 325; So.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr.
#24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So.
#25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#11, Deuce Harmon; 5-10, 185; RS-So.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#9, Bobby Taylor; 6-1, 185; RS-Fr.
FS: #2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR.
#14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
Injury update
Arkansas: RB Rocket Sanders is questionable. LT Devon Manuel (numerous) is probable.
Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder surgery) is out.
Arkansas statistical leaders
Rushing: Green, 31 carries, 190 yards (6.1 YPC), 2 TD
Dubinion, 41 carries, 174 yards (4.2 YPC), 1 TD
Jefferson, 47 carries, 128 yards (2.7 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Jefferson, 76-108 (70.4%), 918 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT
Criswell, 2-2, 28 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Armstrong, 24 catches, 273 yards (11.4 YPC), 3 TD
Hasz, 15 catches, 239 yards (15.9 YPC), 3 TD
TeSlaa, 13 catches, 174 yards (13.4 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Cooper, 24
York, 22
DeBerry, 16
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 7
Turner, 4
Nolen, Anderson and Diggs, 3
Sacks: Turner, 3
Cooper, 2
Nolen, Russell and Stewart, 1.5
Interceptions: DeBerry, 1
Forced fumbles: Turner, 2
Anderson, 1
Fumble recoveries: Cooper, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
384.2 YPG (76th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
273.8 YPG (14th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
36.5 PPG (32nd nationally, 6th SEC)
|
17.8 PPG (30th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
147.8 YPG (76th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
109.8 YPG (39th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
236.5 YPG (70th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
164 YPG (16th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
47.2% (33rd nationally, 6th SEC)
|
20.4% (2nd nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
94.1% (14th nationally, 2nd SEC
|
85.7% (78th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
11 (104th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
13 (18th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5.5 per game (62nd nationally, 6th SEC)
|
8.5 per game (10th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
32:46 (14th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
30:01 (65th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
4 (30th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
2 (118th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+4 (16th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
-2 (95th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
86 (55th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
56 (7th nationally, 2nd SEC)
What Arkansas wants to do
Get its running game on track, kill clock and keep the ball away from A&M. That would also keep pressure off of Jefferson, which they have been terrible at doing so far.
Last weekend at LSU, Arkansas rushed 37 times for 137 yards, or 3.7 yards a carry. But a lot of that yardage came from Jefferson making plays with his feet when he was flushed out of the pocket -- but he was still sacked 4 times. Getting Sanders back would be a tremendous help, but the problem for Arkansas hasn't been the running backs and definitely hasn't been Jefferson -- it's the offensive line.
What was supposed to be a strength has not been, as Jefferson has already been sacked 11 times and hit a lot more than that. Big as he is, that's not something they want to see continue. The running game has also suffered from poor blocking, as Arkansas has only averaged 3.8 yards per rush.
Still the duo of Sanders and Jefferson can be as potent as any in the nation, especially if the running back (with help) gets things started early. Then, if Jefferson has time and can use play action, he has some weapons (A&M-Commerce transfer Armstrong and true freshman tight end Hasz) who can really hurt you down the field.
Jefferson has been up to the task the past two weeks, helping Arkansas score 31 and 34 points, respectively -- but the Hogs lost both games. They need to get him some consistent help, and that could start by limiting the pressure on him.
How A&M may try to counter
A blueprint similar to last weekend's would not be a bad idea. Spy Jefferson with either Cooper or York, and bring pressure from everywhere.
The Aggies blitzed up the middle for the first time all year against Auburn, and it was very effective. They also used the spy as a late blitzer when they recognized that Payton Thorne was going to throw. The Aggies were in the backfield all game, to the tune of 15 tackles for loss.
Arkansas has better personnel than Auburn, but their offensive line has had serious issues. It would be great if A&M can get pressure with a 4-man front (if DJ Durkin chooses to use it), but the Aggies showed the linebackers can be very effective pass rushers last weekend.
One thing A&M absolutely must do is stick with their receivers. Jefferson, unlike Thorne, can get out of the pocket and keep his eyes downfield. He burned LSU bigtime when their defensive backs lost their men when Jefferson scrambled, so that should be a cautionary tale for the Aggies.
Arkansas has had trouble with keeping Power 5 opponents out of their backfield. BYU and LSU each sacked Jefferson 4 times and forced 2 fumbles. A&M has the personnel to create similar havoc -- if Durkin decides to turn them loose.