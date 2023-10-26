Preview: South Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) and South Carolina (2-5, 1-3 SEC) continues with a look at the Gamecocks offense against the Aggie defense.
South Carolina two-deep
QB: #7, Spencer Rattler; 6-1, 217; RS-Sr.-TR.
#9, Luke Doty; 6-1, 209; RS-Jr.
RB: #24, Mario Anderson; 5-9, 208; RS-Sr.-TR.
#5, Dakereon Joyner; 6-1, 229; Gr. OR #0, Juju McDowell; 5-9, 180; Jr.
TE: #1, Trey Knox; 6-5, 240; Gr.-TR.
#84, Nick Elksnis; 6-6, 251; RS-So.-TR.
TE: #6, Joshua Simon; 6-4, 240; Gr.-TR.
#18, Connor Cox; 6-5, 235; Fr.
WR: #89, O’Mega Blake; 6-2, 180; RS-So.
#21, Tyshawn Russell; 6, 174; Fr.
WR: #10, Ahmarean Brown; 5-9, 169; RS-Sr.
#11, Eddie Lewis; 6, 188; Gr.-TR.
WR: #17, Xavier Legette; 6-3, 227; RS-Sr.
#8, Nyck Harbor; 6-5, 241; Fr.
LT: #51, Tree Babalade; 6-5, 338; Fr.
#79, Jaxon Hughes; 6-6, 297; RS-Sr.-TR.
LG: #72, Trai Jones; 6-2, 318; RS-Jr.
#55, Jakai Moore; 6-6, 318; RS-Sr.
C: #69, Nick Gargiulo; 6-3, 327; Gr.-TR.
#57, Grayson Mains; 6-5, 296; RS-Fr.
RG: #78, Trovon Baugh; 6-4, 337; Fr.
#62, Tyshawn Wannamaker; 6-3, 290; RS-Jr.
RT: #53, Vershon Lee; 6-4, 319; RS-Jr.
#77, Sidney Fugar; 6-5, 327; RS-So.
Texas A&M two-deep
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#13, DJ Hicks; 6-5, 290; Fr.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr.
#24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So.
#25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#11, Deuce Harmon; 5-10, 185; RS-So.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#9, Bobby Taylor; 6-1, 185; RS-Fr.
FS: #2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR.
#14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
Injury update
South Carolina: OL Jaylen Nichols (knee), Ryan Brubaker (knee), Mark Anderson (knee), Ni Mansell (undisclosed) are all out for the year. OL Cason Henry (lower body injury) is out. WR Juice Wells (foot) is out. WR Ahmarean Brown (hamstring) is doubtful. WR Xavier Legette (upper body) is questionable. OL Vershon Lee, Trovon Baugh and Tree Babalade are all questionable.
Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) is out. DT Albert Regis (ankle) is out. The status of DT Walter Nolen (back) is unclear. LB Edgerrin Cooper and Nickel Bryce Anderson (concussions) are probable.
South Carolina statistical leaders
Rushing: Anderson, 76 carries, 396 yards (5.2 YPC), 2 TD
Rattler, 63 carries, 114 yards (1.8 YPC), 2 TD
Joyner, 44 carries, 107 yards (2.4 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Rattler, 165-233 (70.8%), 1,941 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT
Receiving: Legette, 38 catches, 736 yards (19.4 YPC), 3 TD
Knox, 30 catches, 246 yards (8.2 YPC), 2 TD
Blake, 15 catches, 204 yards (13.6 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Cooper, 45
York, 41
Richardson, 33
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 13.5
Nolen and Turner, 7.5
Sacks: Cooper, 6
Nolen, 4
Turner, 3.5
Interceptions: DeBerry, 2
Russell and Anderson, 1
Forced fumbles: Turner, 2
Six players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Anderson and Cooper, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|South Carolina
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
392.4 YPG (71st nationally, 8th SEC)
|
277.9 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
26.6 PPG (79th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
19.9 PPG (31st nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
93.7 YPG (121st nationally, 13th SEC)
|
105.1 YPG (20th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
298.7 YPG (16th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
172.7 YPG (13th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
35.5% (99th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
28.6% (6th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
88.5% (39th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
80% (48th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
30 (125th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
4.14 per game (1st nationally)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
8 per game (125th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
9.3 per game (1st nationally)
|
Time of possession
|
28:55 (98th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
30:19 (58th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
8 (37th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
6 (115th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-1 (76th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
-4 (105th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
135 (96th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
102 (5th nationally, 1st SEC)
What South Carolina wants to do
Throw the ball down the field as much as possible while keeping Rattler upright.
South Carolina's offensive line has been absolutely gutted by injuries, to the point where Shane Beamer has expressed concern that they're almost unable to put together a two-deep. Three current starters are questionable for Saturday, and RT Vershon Lee missed the Missouri game. The other two, LT Tree Babalade and RG Trovon Baugh, were knocked out of that game.
The Gamecocks have really struggled to score points on the road. They've scored 17, 14, 20 and 12 points away from Williams-Brice Stadium. In order to change that, they're going to have to do what they do best, and that's move the ball through the air. Legette, a superstar in the making, was also knocked out of the Missouri game with an upper body injury and is questionable. A&M is preparing for him to play and Rattler will likely look for him as often as possible. Another big, fast receiver is emerging freshman Nyck Harbor, a 5-star A&M recruited last year. If Legette can't go, Harbor will start in his place -- and he could well play a lot anyway.
South Carolina would like to get some semblance of a running game going, but they know that A&M's big weakness is the deep passing game. And that's where they'll likely try to hit, if they can keep A&M's pass rush off Rattler. That may be the biggest challenge of all.
How A&M may try to counter
Bring the heat as much as possible. The Aggies are the nation's best team in terms of making plays behind the line of scrimmage; South Carolina is one of the absolute worst at stopping them. The Gamecocks had more than 280 yards of offense against Missouri (which is decent, not great), but when it came down to big situations, Missouri blitzed heavily and South Carolina's offensive line couldn't hold up.
South Carolina's offense has been heavily depending on the passing game all season and there's no reason to think that they won't do the same this weekend, especially considering the trouble A&M has had with the deep ball. The best way to limit deep passes is to prevent Rattler from having time to get the ball deep. So A&M will likely continue to do what they've done since week 4, and blitz from all directions. Considering how battered and inexperienced South Carolina's offensive line is, there's a real good chance the Aggies will get home enough to disrupt Rattler and the passing game.