Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) is out. DT Albert Regis (ankle) is out. The status of DT Walter Nolen (back) is unclear. LB Edgerrin Cooper and Nickel Bryce Anderson (concussions) are probable.

South Carolina: OL Jaylen Nichols (knee), Ryan Brubaker (knee), Mark Anderson (knee), Ni Mansell (undisclosed) are all out for the year. OL Cason Henry (lower body injury) is out. WR Juice Wells (foot) is out. WR Ahmarean Brown (hamstring) is doubtful. WR Xavier Legette (upper body) is questionable. OL Vershon Lee, Trovon Baugh and Tree Babalade are all questionable.

Throw the ball down the field as much as possible while keeping Rattler upright.

South Carolina's offensive line has been absolutely gutted by injuries, to the point where Shane Beamer has expressed concern that they're almost unable to put together a two-deep. Three current starters are questionable for Saturday, and RT Vershon Lee missed the Missouri game. The other two, LT Tree Babalade and RG Trovon Baugh, were knocked out of that game.

The Gamecocks have really struggled to score points on the road. They've scored 17, 14, 20 and 12 points away from Williams-Brice Stadium. In order to change that, they're going to have to do what they do best, and that's move the ball through the air. Legette, a superstar in the making, was also knocked out of the Missouri game with an upper body injury and is questionable. A&M is preparing for him to play and Rattler will likely look for him as often as possible. Another big, fast receiver is emerging freshman Nyck Harbor, a 5-star A&M recruited last year. If Legette can't go, Harbor will start in his place -- and he could well play a lot anyway.

South Carolina would like to get some semblance of a running game going, but they know that A&M's big weakness is the deep passing game. And that's where they'll likely try to hit, if they can keep A&M's pass rush off Rattler. That may be the biggest challenge of all.