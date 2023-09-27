Keep pressure away from Johnson. If they can do that, everything else will open up. The Razorbacks have only given up an average of 89 yards a game on the ground, but LSU -- their first SEC opponent -- gouged them for 189 at 6.5 yards a carry. Their pass defense has really struggled giving up 231 yards a game to this point. A&M's receivers should find success against the Hogs secondary. In all, LSU gained 509 yards last weekend, and Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas both had well over 100 yards receiving.

The Aggies have the weapons to attack as well. This could be another really big game for Ainias Smith, especially if Noah Thomas can go, because Ainias will see a lot of man coverage. If A&M can get something going early on the ground -- pounding away with Le'Veon Moss may not be a bad idea -- the passing game could open up even more because the safeties will have to scoot up, which would allowed for play action.

But it all hinges on keeping Johnson upright. Arkansas has been one of the most aggressive defenses in college football and will bring the house in an effort to mask their issues elsewhere. Hold up against the blitz and you're in a favorable position.



