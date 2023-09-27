Preview: Texas A&M offense vs. Arkansas' defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (3-1) and Arkansas (2-2) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Razorback defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 11 a.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 30
Weather: Indoors
TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M two-deep
QB: #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
#16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR.
RB: #4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr.
#8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
#7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Arkansas two-deep
DE: #40, Landon Jackson; 6-7, 281; Jr.
#6, John Morgan III; 6-2, 270; RS-Sr.
DT: #9, Taurean Carter; 6-3, 303; RS-Sr.
#93, Keivie Rose; 6-3, 303; RS-Sr.
DT: #50, Eric Gregory; 6-4, 318; RS-Sr.
#5, Cameron Ball; 6-5, 319; RS-So.
DE: #7, Trajan Jeffcoat; 6-4, 281; RS-Sr.-TR.
#56, Zach Williams; 6-4, 250; Gr.
LB: #27, Chris Paul Jr.; 6-1, 233; RS-So.
#3, Antonio Grier; 6-1, 230; RS-Sr.
LB: #28, Jaheim Thomas; 6-4, 240; RS-Jr.
#36, Jordan Cook; 6, 220; So.
HOG: #1, Lorando Johnson; 6, 193; RS-Jr.
#18, TJ Metcalf; 6-1, 206; Fr.
FCB: #2, Dwight McGlothern; 6-2, 188; Sr.-TR.
#25, Kee’Yon Stewart; 6, 185; RS-Sr.
FS: #8, Jayden Johnson; 6-2, 206; Jr.
#17, Hudson Clark; 6-2, 188; RS-Sr.
BS: #13, Alfahiym Walcott; 6-2, 210; Gr.
#4, Malik Chavis; 6-2, 194; Jr.
BCB: #15, Jaheim Singletary; 6-2, 187; RS-Fr.-TR.
#11, Jaylon Braxton; 6, 185; Fr.
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (ankle/foot) and TE Donovan Green (ACL) are out for the year.
Arkansas: S Malik Chavis is questionable. DL Anthony Booker is probable.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Daniels, 39 carries, 234 yards (6.0 YPC), 2 TD
Moss, 29 carries, 169 yards (5.8 YPC), 2 TD
Owens, 27 carries, 103 yards (3.8 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT
Johnson, 20-31 (64.5%), 226 yards, 4 TD
Receiving: Stewart, 22 catches, 307 yards (14 YPC), 3 TD
Smith, 18 catches, 272 yards (15.1 YPC)
Walker, 9 catches, 148 yards (16.4 YPC), 1 TD
Arkansas statistical leaders
Tackles: Thomas, 43
Paul, 25
Johnson, 18
Tackles for loss: Jackson, 6
Thomas, 5
Jeffcoat, 4
Sacks: Thomas, 3
Rose, 2.5
Morgan and Jackson, 2
Interceptions: McGlothern, 2
Four players with 1
Forced fumbles: Johnson, McGlothern and Morgan, 1
Fumble recoveries: Clark and Jeffcoat, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
450.8 YPG (30th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
320.2 YPG (41st nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
39.8 PPG (17th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
22.8 PPG (58th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
149.5 YPG (72nd nationally, 8th SEC)
|
89 YPG (21st nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
301.2 YPG (18th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
231.2 YPG (75th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
49% (23rd nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
38% (45th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
95.2% (10th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
85.7% (78th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
6 (43rd nationally, 4th SEC)
|
14 (11th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.5 per game (34th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
8 per game (14th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
30:01 (65th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
32:46 (14th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
4 (30th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
8 (20th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-2 (95th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
+4 (16th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
97 (29th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
75 (62nd, nationally, 10th SEC)
What A&M wants to do
Keep pressure away from Johnson. If they can do that, everything else will open up. The Razorbacks have only given up an average of 89 yards a game on the ground, but LSU -- their first SEC opponent -- gouged them for 189 at 6.5 yards a carry. Their pass defense has really struggled giving up 231 yards a game to this point. A&M's receivers should find success against the Hogs secondary. In all, LSU gained 509 yards last weekend, and Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas both had well over 100 yards receiving.
The Aggies have the weapons to attack as well. This could be another really big game for Ainias Smith, especially if Noah Thomas can go, because Ainias will see a lot of man coverage. If A&M can get something going early on the ground -- pounding away with Le'Veon Moss may not be a bad idea -- the passing game could open up even more because the safeties will have to scoot up, which would allowed for play action.
But it all hinges on keeping Johnson upright. Arkansas has been one of the most aggressive defenses in college football and will bring the house in an effort to mask their issues elsewhere. Hold up against the blitz and you're in a favorable position.
How Arkansas may try to counter
By doing what they've been doing, because they don't have much of an option otherwise. They're going to blitz, look for sacks and tackles for loss, and try to force turnovers. Those are all things they've done well, even if they've given up 71 points to their two Power 5 opponents.
Arkansas likes to load up the box and then blitz its linebackers, bringing more numbers than the offense can account for. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas has been excellent in this role, picking up 43 tackles and 3 sacks already this year. The Hogs don't always mass their blitzers at the line of scrimmage; sometimes the linebackers will stay in their normal position and then come after the snap.
When Arkansas does use a 4-man rush, it's got a lot of stunts and twists. There isn't much in terms of a straight bull rush. On the outside, they played a lot of straight man coverage against LSU and got burned badly doing it.
Arkansas' scheme is based largely on aggression and confusion. They want to get to the quarterback and pressure him into mistakes. When they do that, they're solid. When they don't, they're in trouble.