Maximize their scoring opportunities and control the clock while keeping Max Johnson in one piece. Ole Miss is an average defense and has given up big games on the ground and in the air, including to teams who couldn't move the ball on A&M -- but they are aggressive, will blitz heavily and force turnovers.

The Aggies don't have to be plodding offensively, but they've got to be able to grind it out. This is absolutely a Le'Veon Moss game, where A&M will need his physical running style and ability to hit holes quickly. The Aggies should be consider this game to be personal, after all the insults they've received from Ole Miss players and coaches, so the offensive line should play with a fury.

Johnson knows he's not going to have a ton of time to throw, which means he's going to have to get the ball out fast. Rollouts, drag routes and slants are going to be needed along with the intermediate and long routes A&M usually run. He talked this week about how fun it is to watch Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart work, and he's got to get them the ball quickly. Let them do the work, and get the ball out before the blitz gets to him.

Ole Miss has had some issues when teams get physical with them. Alabama beat them and Auburn gave them all they could handle. A&M needs to get a solid push, protect Johnson and let him work. If he has time, he'll find opportunities against the Ole Miss secondary.

And they need touchdowns, not field goals, after halftime.