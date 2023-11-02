Preview: Texas A&M offense vs. Ole Miss defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) and Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Ole Miss defense.
Texas A&M two-deep
QB: #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
#16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR.
RB: #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So.
#4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#13, Micah Tease; 6, 180
WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
#7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Ole Miss two-deep
DE: #89, JJ Pegues, 6-2, 315; RS-Sr.
#95. Akelo Stone; 6-2, 280; Jr-TR.
NT: #90, Stephon Wynn Jr.; 6-4, 310; Sr-TR., OR #0, Joshua Harris; 6-4, 325; Sr-TR. OR #51, Zxavian Harris; 6-7, 335; So.
DE: #15, Jared Ivey; 6-5, 265, RS-Sr.
#99, Isaac Ukwu; 6-3, 260; Sr-TR.
OLB: #2, Cedric Johnson; 6-3, 265, RS-Sr.-TR.
#4, Suntarine Perkins; 6-3, 205; Fr.
MLB: #23, Khari Coleman; 6-2, 220; Sr.-TR. OR #36, Ashanti Cistrunk; 6-1, 230; Sr.-TR.
MLB: #11, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste; 6-2, 230; Sr-TR.
#8, Monty Montgomery; 5-10, 225; Sr.-TR,
NICKEL: #5, John Saunders Jr.; 6-2, 200; Sr.-TR
#13, Ladarius Tennison; 5-9, 200; JR-TR.
SS: #3, Daijahn Anthony; 6, 205; Sr.-TR. OR #16, Teja Young; 5-11, 195; Sr.-TR.
FS: #25, Trey Washington; 5-11, 205; Jr.
#27, Jalen Knox; 6, 205; Sr.
CB: #6, Zamari Walton; 6-3, 185; Sr.-TR.
#9, DeShawn Gaddie Jr.; 6-1, 190; Sr.-TR.
CB: #7, Deantre Prince; 6, 185; Sr.
#14, Demarko Williams; 5-10, 175; So.
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (ankle, foot) and TE Donovan Green (ACL) are out for the year. WR Raymond Cottrell (leg) is questionable.
Ole Miss: No reported injuries.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Moss, 77 carries, 387 yards (5.0 YPC), 3 TD
Daniels, 66 carries, 355 yards (5.4 YPC), 3 TD
Owens, 55 carries, 170 yards (3.1 YPC), 2 TD
Passing: Johnson, 87-148 (58.8%), 1,147 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT
Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Smith, 33 catches, 569 yards (17.2 YPC), 1 TD
Stewart, 37 catches, 506 yards (13.7 YPC), 4 TD
Thomas, 16 catches, 209 yards (13.1 YPC), 4 TD
Ole Miss statistical leaders
Tackles: Washington, 49
Cistrunk, 44
Saunders, 40
Tackles for loss: Ivey, 8
Pegues, 5.5
Perkins, 5
Sacks: Ivey, 5.5
Three players with 3.5
Interceptions: Walton, Washington and Saunders, 2
Forced fumbles: Six players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Ole Miss
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
394.2 YPG (64th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
354.2 YPG (51st nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
32 PPG (42nd nationally, 5th SEC)
|
21.4 PPG (40th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
128.5 YPG (98th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
135.4 YPG (54th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
265.8 YPG (42nd nationally, 7th SEC)
|
218.7 YPG (54th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
43.8% (36th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
39.3% (76th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
86.5% (56th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
87.5% (90th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2.12 per game (71st nationally, 7th SEC)
|
3.75 per game (4th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5 per game (47th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
7.9 per game (8th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
30:50 (45th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
26:57 (121st nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
10 (43rd nationally, 10th SEC)
|
13 (35th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-3 (96th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
+7 (13th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
168 (64th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
154 (50th nationally, 10th SEC)
What A&M wants to do
Maximize their scoring opportunities and control the clock while keeping Max Johnson in one piece. Ole Miss is an average defense and has given up big games on the ground and in the air, including to teams who couldn't move the ball on A&M -- but they are aggressive, will blitz heavily and force turnovers.
The Aggies don't have to be plodding offensively, but they've got to be able to grind it out. This is absolutely a Le'Veon Moss game, where A&M will need his physical running style and ability to hit holes quickly. The Aggies should be consider this game to be personal, after all the insults they've received from Ole Miss players and coaches, so the offensive line should play with a fury.
Johnson knows he's not going to have a ton of time to throw, which means he's going to have to get the ball out fast. Rollouts, drag routes and slants are going to be needed along with the intermediate and long routes A&M usually run. He talked this week about how fun it is to watch Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart work, and he's got to get them the ball quickly. Let them do the work, and get the ball out before the blitz gets to him.
Ole Miss has had some issues when teams get physical with them. Alabama beat them and Auburn gave them all they could handle. A&M needs to get a solid push, protect Johnson and let him work. If he has time, he'll find opportunities against the Ole Miss secondary.
And they need touchdowns, not field goals, after halftime.
How Ole Miss may counter
Bring the heat. This is pretty simple. If you watch the games where opponents have not been able to pressure A&M's quarterbacks, they've racked up yards and points. But when Miami, Alabama and Tennessee turned up the heat, the Aggies struggled. Ole Miss has been one of the best teams in the nation when it comes to tackles for loss and sacks, even if they've given up a good number of yards otherwise.
Ivey is the one lineman that the Aggies have to account for, first and foremost. He's a force with his speed and will be a real trouble for A&M's tackles. The Rebels run a 4-man front most of the time, with a linebacker serving as a standup defensive end looking to get around the edge. They will bring corners and safeties off the edge and bring linebackers up the middle, hoping to get a numeric advantage and a free shot at the quarterback. If the quarterback makes a mistake under pressure, the Rebels have been very opportunistic.
Ole Miss knows what A&M's problem is offensively. They're going to bring the heat and come after Johnson. The Aggies have to find a way to limit it and make them pay when they do.