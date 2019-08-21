Tomorrow, we'll probably find out how accurate this truly is. But here's AY's take on how the 2019 Aggies will hit the field against Texas State Aug. 29.

There aren't many decisions left for Jimbo Fisher to make.

Quarterback

Starter: Kellen Mond (Jr.) Projected Backup: Connor Blumrick (RS-Soph.) I've gone back and forth on this, but I think Blumrick's two years in the system (and three in college) will win out over Zach Calzada for now. Will I be surprised if Calzada is the number 2 guy on the real depth chart? Not in the least.

Running back

No question that Jashaun Corbin gets the start.

Starter: Jashaun Corbin (Soph.) Projected Backup: Isaiah Spiller (Fr.) Corbin's the guy, there's no doubt. Jacob Kibodi could be number 2 on the depth chart, but Spiller remains the more complete back. Both will probably see time.

Tight end

Starter: Glenn Beal (Soph.) Backup: Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.) No projecting needed here. These are the guys. Beal will be the regular blocker and Wydermyer the receiving tight end.

X receiver

Starter: Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.) Backup: Jalen Preston (Soph.) Not much mystery left here either. Preston grabbed his chance and ran with it, while Ausbon has been outstanding all summer.

Slot receiver

Starter: Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.) Backup: Camron Buckley (Jr.) A very effective duo in the slot, and both could move outside if Kendrick Rogers isn't ready to go.

Z receiver

Starter: Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.) Backup: Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.) Chapman took the mystery out of this one fast, and he will likely play a lot next Thursday and all season long.

Left tackle

Starter: Dan Moore (Jr.) Backup: Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.) This hasn't changed in more than a year.

Left guard

Starter: Jared Hocker (Jr.) Backup: Barton Clement (RS-Fr.) The expected competition here never materialized, at least in part to Tank Jenkins getting hurt and missing much of camp. Jenkins will likely take back the backup job when healthy.

Center

Starter: Colton Prater (Sr.) Backup: Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.) This is the shock of camp. McCollum got hurt, missed a few days and Prater took his job. McCollum has been steady and good; Prater has just been better.

Right guard

Kenyon Green forced his way into the lineup.

Starter: Kenyon Green (Fr.) Backup: Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.) Green is a force and caused a reshuffling of the offensive line. If he gets hurt, it's more likely McCollum or Prater takes his spot in the lineup than Matthews, but he's the number on paper.

Right tackle

Starter: Carson Green (Jr.) Backup: Grayson Reed (RS-Soph.) No real competition for Green this year. If there were to be an injury to him, it's likely Kenyon Green would move in at right tackle and McCollum or Prater would take over at right guard.

Defensive end

Starter: Tyree Johnson (RS-Soph.) Backup: Jeremiah Martin (Soph.) It's been this duo from day one of the spring.

Defensive tackle

Starter: Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.) Backup: Derrick Hunter (Fr.) Madubuike, if he remains healthy, will be one of the nation's best defensive linemen.

Defensive tackle

Starter: Bobby Brown (Soph.) Backup: Jayden Peevy (Jr.) Both of these guys have the potential to be a force on the interior.

Defensive end

Starter: Micheal Clemons (RS-Jr.) Backup: Max Wright (Soph.) Clemons has been impressive all offseason, and Wright provides one of the big defensive ends Mike Elko wants.

SAM linebacker

Starter: Anthony Hines (RS-Soph.) Projected backup: Andre White (Fr.)

MIKE linebacker

Buddy Johnson will be the man in the middle.

Starter: Buddy Johnson (Jr.) Projected backup: Braden White (Jr.) Would I be shocked to see Chris Russell or Ke'Shun Brown as the backup? No. But White brings much more experience to the table.

Rover

Projected starter: Ikenna Okeke (RS-Soph.) Projected backup: Chris Russell (Fr.) We have seen virtually zero of this grouping over the summer.

Nickel

Starter: Roney Elam (RS-Sr.) Backup: Clifford Chattman (RS-Jr.) The competition here never really materialized, with Elam holding the job throughout.

Cornerback

Starter: Myles Jones (Jr.) Projected backup: Erick Young (Fr.)

Safety

Starter: Leon O'Neal (Soph.) Backup: Keldrick Carper (Jr.)

Safety

Starter: Demani Richardson (Fr.) Projected backup: Brian Williams (Fr.)

Cornerback