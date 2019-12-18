Raikes brings non-stop motor to Aggie D-line
AggieYell.com's signing day coverage of Texas A&M's 2020 recruiting class looks at defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes.
Position: Defensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 315 pounds
Chose A&M over: Penn State, Oregon, Virginia Tech and others
Awards/Recognition: Participant in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge; All-State (New Jersey); All-South Jersey; First team All-Conference
Stats: 53 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble
2020 projection: Could be in the mix for the fourth defensive tackle position with Derick Hunter and Adarious Jones.
Film study
Raikes is big, tough and physical. Most importantly, he has a motor that will not quit. He takes on double teams and plows through them, or pushes plays to the outside. He already has great lower body strength and finds his way to the football. He has the build to take on the Bobby Brown role of taking on two blockers at the line of scrimmage and holding them up so other players can force their way into the backfield.