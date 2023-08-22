Here's a look at Texas A&M's 10 scholarship additions through the transfer portal and the impact they are likely to have on the season. This isn't a ranking of their skills or abilities, simply how much playing time they'll likely have.

10. QB Jaylen Henderson

Transferred from: Fresno State Class: Redshirt sophomore Henderson didn't play a lot at Fresno State and probably wasn't looking for a team like A&M to come after him, but they did with some intensity. He's currently third on the depth chart and he's basically insurance in case something happens to both Conner Weigman AND Max Johnson and Marcel Reed isn't ready. But he could be around for a couple more years and who knows what might happen?

9. FB Jerry Johnson III

Transferred from: Rice Class: Graduate student Don't let the classification fool you; Johnson has a couple of seasons left and that's why he's at A&M. He's the future fullback after Earnest Crownover departs. In the meantime, he'll be used on special teams, where he was a standout at Rice.

8. OL Finn Dirstine

Transferred from: Boston College Class: Graduate transfer Dirstine was added to provide depth and experience at guard after being a part-time starter at BC the past few seasons. He started the summer in the two-deep at left guard, but an ankle injury led to a move to the left side for Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and a promotion for true freshman T.J. Shanahan, who became the backup right guard. It's not clear if Dirstine will find a spot waiting for him when he's healthy.

7. RB David Bailey

Transferred from: Colorado State Class: Graduate transfer Another transfer following former coach Steve Addazio (who was the head coach at both BC and Colorado State), Bailey put up big numbers at BC before moving to Colorado State. With the Aggies, his role will be that of a short yardage and goal line back, using his size and power to pick up a couple of needed yards.

6. WR Jordan Anthony

Transferred from: Kentucky Class: Redshirt freshman One of the fastest players in college football, Anthony's playing time was limited last year and he's got a lot of talent ahead of him on the roster at A&M. He did, reportedly, have a big touchdown reception in Saturday's scrimmage, so he could be working his way up the depth chart. But right now, snaps may be limited with Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Ainias Smith and Jahdae Walker -- at least -- ahead of him.

5. CB Sam McCall

Transferred from: Florida State Class: Sophomore Adding McCall was a bit of a coup for the Aggies, as he's not only a talented corner, but has several years of eligibility left. He was brought in to compete for a starting job opposite Tyreek Chappell, but that doesn't seem to have panned out for him yet. Still, he's got a good shot at a spot in the two-deep and the playing time the comes with it.

4. CB Tony Grimes

Transferred from: North Carolina Class: Senior Grimes is a player the Aggies have craved for literally half a decade, as they started recruiting the future 5-star out of Virginia Beach well before he chose UNC in 2020. When he went into the portal, they pounced and got him in. He was the odds-on favorite to win the previously mentioned spot opposite Chappell, but it doesn't look like that's happening for him either. Still, with his experience playing in plenty of big games, it's hard to believe he won't see the field a good bit all the same.

3. WR Jahdae Walker

Transferred from: Grand Valley State Class: Junior One of the big surprises of the summer, the Division II transfer has made one "wow" play after another. He's proven that he can play at the SEC level and has worked his way into the two deep, which is no mean feat with this receiver corps.

2. LB Jurriente "JD" Davis

Transferred from: Jackson State Class: Graduate student

Davis put up big numbers at both Jackson State and Middle Tennessee State, and that had the linebacker-starved Aggies hot on his trail this spring. He rebuffed former coach Deion Sanders and Colorado in order to transfer to A&M, where he's worked his way into the two-deep. He should get plenty of playing time as a result, and the Aggies definitely need a big performer at that spot.

1. CB Josh DeBerry