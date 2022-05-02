Rating the NFL fits for the Aggies

Four Aggies were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and another eight signed free agent contracts within a couple of hours of the draft's conclusion. Let's take a look at their landing spots.

Kenyon Green looks like he can start right off the bat for the Texans.

Kenyon Green to the Texans:

The Texans are a terrible organization, but they have plenty of opportunities for talented players. Green fits that, and likely starts at one of the guard spots right off the bat.

DeMarvin Leal to the Steelers:

Leal was hit as a tweener, but he’s not in a 3-4. He’s a great fit as a defensive end. It’s an excellent match for him.

Isaiah Spiller should move right into the rotation in LA.

Isaiah Spiller to the Chargers:

Austin Ekeler is the starter, but he carried the ball 206 times and caught 71 passes last year. That’s a lot of work. Spiller fits in as a complimentary back extremely well, and he’ll get a lot of playing time too.

Micheal Clemons to the Jets:

This one I don’t like. The Jets stocked up on ends, including taking one the pick before they took Clemons. He’s got a lot of work to do to fight his way up the depth chart.

Aaron Hansford to the Cowboys:

Dallas really wanted him and out bid Washington to get him. That’s a sign they think he’ll stick, and the Cowboys are a bit thin at linebacker. Considering he also plays special teams, it’s a good place for him to land.

Jayden Peevy to the Titans:

Tennessee runs a 3-4, so Peevy could get looked at as a Nose, where they’re kind of thin, or end. One thing he does very well is clog the middle, and that could really help him in Nashville.

Leon O'Neal to the 49ers

There was so much smoke connecting O’Neal and San Francisco that I expected them to draft him. When he was still there, it seemed a gimme that he’d go west. And he did.

Jalen Wydermyer's landing spot wasn't ideal.

Jayden Wydermyer to the Bills:

Buffalo already has Dawson Knox set as TE1 and just signed former first rounder OJ Howard. They’ve got depth at the position. Wydermyer is going to have to play extremely well to make the team. His best shot may be to have a strong camp and catch on with another team. A terrible situation for a guy who seemed like an early draft pick six months ago.

Seth Small to the Colts:

It’s just a minicamp invite, but it’s a start. I doubt he sticks here, but go and kick well and you get the attention of other teams.

Tyree Johnson to the Steelers:

Pittsburgh loves them some Aggies. That’s four in two years. Tyree in a 3-4 makes a lot of sense. He’s too small the be a defensive end, but being a 3-4 linebacker plays to his strength as a standup pass rusher. If he can adjust to playing coverage (and he did drop on occasion at A&M) and shows good lateral movement, he should make the team. I like this fit.

Jahmir Johnson to the Packers: