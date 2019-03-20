AggieYell.com's spring preview continues with a look at a running back unit that needs to reinvent itself after the departure of All-American Trayveon Williams.

Jashaun Corbin appears to be set as A&M's featured back.

2018 recap

The story in 2018 was Trayveon Williams. He wasn’t just A&M’s featured back, he was the SEC’s leading rusher and an All-American. He set the program’s single-season rushing record with 1,760 yards, scored 18 touchdowns and capped his season (and career) with a Gator Bowl-record 236 yards. Carries behind him were few and far between, but Jashaun Corbin made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 346 yards and 5.7 yards per carry. The only other back with more than 7 carries was Kwame Etwi, who ran for 129 yards on 20 carries.

Returning players (projected starter in bold)

Sophomore Jashaun Corbin (61 carries, 346 yards, 1 TD in 2018) Sophomore Vernon Jackson (7 carries, 49 yards) Redshirt sophomore Jacob Kibodi (3 carries, 26 yards) Redshirt sophomore Cordarrian Richardson (did not play in 2018 after transferring from UCF) Redshirt freshman Deneric Prince (2 carries, 21 yards)

New arrivals

None this spring

Departures

Charles Strong (transfer to Troy) Trayveon Williams Kwame Etwi

Arriving this summer

The pressure's on

If Jacob Kibodi wants to get back on the field, he needs to prove himself fast.

Kibodi and Richardson in particular. Kibodi has garnered some good reviews of late and Richardson has some collegiate success under his belt (153 yards, 2 TDs, 4.0 YPC at UCF), but this is a crowded backfield and Jimbo Fisher has historically not gone with a running back by committee. He rides his number 1 back as much as he can, then uses the backup. Carries after that tend to be few and far between, and getting behind the 8-ball (or Vernon Jackson) in the spring would not be a good idea.

Prediction