Recruit and Player Reaction to A&M vs. Auburn
What are players and recruits saying after the Aggies 28-to-20 loss to Auburn? Check it out here:
The nations most coveted running back Zachary Evans tweeted "I've decided" on Friday, and then on Saturday he was in College Station with A&M commit, five-star wide receiver Demond Demas. Despite the Aggies loss, apparently Evans still saw what he needed to see, because on Monday Sam Spiegelman of Rivals updated his FutureCast for Evans to Texas A&M.
I’ve decided 💯— Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) September 20, 2019
I got sum special coming to Texas A&M today 😁😁😁😁 make sum shake #GigEm 👍🏾— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) September 21, 2019
Surprise 😁😁😁 @Runzekerun01 #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/0nvQKfTDw1— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) September 21, 2019
On Friday, Zachary Evans tweeted, "I've decided."— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 23, 2019
On Monday, I entered a new FutureCast pick in for the nation's top-ranked running back
Details | https://t.co/xLCYN6QZYO pic.twitter.com/Lg5wljl0pE
On Friday, @ZacharyEvans tweeted, "I've decided." @samspiegs has changed his #FutureCast for the 2020 #Rivals100 No. 1 RB.— Rivals (@Rivals) September 24, 2019
Details ➡️ https://t.co/bwlWqQxaSw pic.twitter.com/eqIVepJY89
Texas A&M can go 0-100 I promise you when my class get there and the next 2-3 classes get there we are going to change that and be the new Powerhouse College Football team and Jimbo 75 million Pay check is going to be worth every cent 🤧 #gigem 👍🏾 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 💍🏆— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) September 22, 2019
Think 5-star #Aggie WR commit @DemondDemas1 liked that Quartney Davis TD? I’d say so... pic.twitter.com/x5Tq7ZhVVi— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) September 21, 2019
Those 2 have a great relationship. Talk all the time about life in general . @QuartneyDavis1 is making sure @DemondDemas1 is ahead of the game before he arrives next year. https://t.co/j5yLtXNmmn— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) September 22, 2019
Akinola Ogunbiyi was in College Station over the weekend, and had an impressive write up by Rivals:
This is one of the best stories I’ve seen written by a Rivals writer. Ever. And it really makes you want to root for Aki and his family. https://t.co/JD202IheHd— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 23, 2019
Great article ! The love the kid has for his Mom shows how great of a Job she has done with him! Stay Tune man kid has a chip on his shoulder and will be a Nightmare day 1 at the next level https://t.co/fdoKWfe9M0— COACH BEALL (@Bryce_Beall) September 24, 2019
What an amazing story! He’s going to be a great #Aggie and he’ll have the @AggieNetwork family for life 👍🏼— Debi Fincher (@AgMom12) September 23, 2019
Had an amazing time in College Station!!! Thank you to all of the coaches who made me feel welcome, the atmosphere was breathtaking! @Coach_Henson @AggieFootball @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/KOP3lWxi3m— Trey Zuhn (@TreyZuhn) September 22, 2019
the boys pic.twitter.com/EWQn0u1vGh— Pryce Burns (@pburns44) September 23, 2019
Embrace the Journey and never take for granted an opportunity when it comes. Great day to be an Aggie👍🏻 @footwork_king1 @Coach_Henson @kvng_buzo @DemondDemas1 @JoshBankhead74 @CoachGrimesTAMU pic.twitter.com/s5ls6Jc9Cs— Chance Jackson (@ChanceJackson04) September 22, 2019
Shout out to @AggieFootball for the great tickets & hospitality! pic.twitter.com/F2c9l2KmkB— Coach DeVille (@CoachMDeVille) September 21, 2019
Gig’em👍🏾 https://t.co/7fWiySgqDD— 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖍 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖐𝖘 𝕵𝖗.🦍₁₉ (@ShadrachBanks) September 21, 2019
One of the best leaders and role models I’ve ever been around. @TheKellenMond is the hardest working quarterback in the country and the leader of this team‼️ pic.twitter.com/yxZ3LIfchk— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) September 22, 2019
Leave me alone and let me think... pic.twitter.com/sX1hA6Ftu3— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) September 23, 2019
I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken... pic.twitter.com/vSwnT0tZvf— Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) September 22, 2019
Thank you Texas A&M coaches and staff for hosting a great official visit🐑 #GigEm #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/jkySu9Gg5v— Javonte Brown-Ferguson (@lanxxjay) September 23, 2019
Big time moment for Quartney Davis on Saturday:
Atta boy @QuartneyDavis1 !!!! https://t.co/NxO6MGSRYQ— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) September 21, 2019