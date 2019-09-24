News More News
football

Recruit and Player Reaction to A&M vs. Auburn

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
@CourtneyRivals
Editor

What are players and recruits saying after the Aggies 28-to-20 loss to Auburn? Check it out here:

The nations most coveted running back Zachary Evans tweeted "I've decided" on Friday, and then on Saturday he was in College Station with A&M commit, five-star wide receiver Demond Demas. Despite the Aggies loss, apparently Evans still saw what he needed to see, because on Monday Sam Spiegelman of Rivals updated his FutureCast for Evans to Texas A&M.

Akinola Ogunbiyi was in College Station over the weekend, and had an impressive write up by Rivals:

Big time moment for Quartney Davis on Saturday:

