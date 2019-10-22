News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 14:14:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting FAQ

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell
Staff Writer

Last year, we did a frequently asked question page for you guys and girls and it received great feedback. I’m seeing a lot of similar questions daily that I’m answering the exact same (not a bad thing, you all have work and family on your mind too) so I’m making a new one for 2020. This year I’ll work really hard to update it better than I did last year. 

Is Antonio Doyle still on this list of top Aggie targets for 2020?
Is Antonio Doyle still on this list of top Aggie targets for 2020? (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Which players are leaning A&M's way as they look to close out the 2020 class?

How many players can the Aggies still take?

Who will sign early?

Which 2019 commits could affect the 2020 class?


Get the answers to all these questions -- AND MORE -- here!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}