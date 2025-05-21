Recruiting SitRep: LB

Texas A&M currently has the seventh-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.
Departures after the 2025 season
Scooby Williams
Taurean York and Daymion Sanford will be draft eligible.
Potential 2026 linebacker pipeline
The commit
Primary remaining targets
The Aggies are in really good shape with the two in-state targets, King and Beck. At this point, with official visits still to come, A&M probably leads for both of them. They also appear to be in a very good position with Wilkes, who probably projects as a JACK at the next level with his speed off the edge.
Morris may be the one where the Aggies have the most work to do. The Florida native has been linked to the Gators for months, and their lead may be difficult to overcome.
A closer look
With York and Sanford gone after 2026 (if not before), the Aggies need to start reloading at linebacker -- and this may be a good year for it. Miller is already in the fold, and he could play either linebacker position or be a JACK. King and Beck are a pair of players where the Aggies likely lead and they are more of your classic downhill linebackers. Wilkes brings a lot of speed and could be a pass rush threat, which is always a take when you can get a player with that skill set.
There isn't a 25-player limit to recruiting anymore, so the Aggies may stock up at certain positions. If they can get three or four players to go with a 2026 group led by Lockhart, Jernigan and Mikhail, they'll gladly do it.