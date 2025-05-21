Recruiting SitRep: LB

The Aggies are in really good shape with the two in-state targets, King and Beck. At this point, with official visits still to come, A&M probably leads for both of them. They also appear to be in a very good position with Wilkes, who probably projects as a JACK at the next level with his speed off the edge.

Morris may be the one where the Aggies have the most work to do. The Florida native has been linked to the Gators for months, and their lead may be difficult to overcome.