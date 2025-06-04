Recruiting SitRep: Safety

At least one. They anticipate having Brooks and Ratcliffe back to start next season and Davis should get expanded playing time this fall. They still believe in Pride and Johnson was the one safety the focused on above the rest. That should give them a solid base to work from next year, but they do need to find a player able to step in and help them replace Brooks and Ratcliffe after 2026.

A&M led for Edwards for a long time and, while he's still visiting, they've fallen back in the pack and may be looking for other options.

Two, in particular, look promising. A&M has made a strong push for Watkins and may have surpassed South Carolina as his leader; they'll get to make a bigger push when he visits this weekend.

Wilson is a player A&M targeted early and has been consistently in contact with, and that has allowed them to keep pace with the likes of Ole Miss and Clemson. Right now, the Aggies are scheduled to get his last official visit the weekend of June 13.

Collins is an interesting one to follow because he is an in-state prospect but hasn't been really been linked to A&M all that much. But he's scheduled to visit June 20, so we'll have to see where things go from there.