Recruiting SitRep: TE

Texas A&M currently has the fourth-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.

Caleb Tafua committed to the Aggies early on.

Departures after the 2025 season

Nate Boerkircher Amari Niblack Micah Riley and Theo Ohrstrom will both be draft eligible

Potential 2026 TE pipeline (* means redshirt used)

The commit

How many tight ends does A&M need to add?

Two. A&M wants to have five or six tight ends on the roster and, with the sudden departure of Eric Karner after spring practice, the Aggies would be shorthanded at the position next year. Tafua is more of a receiver than a blocker, so they could certainly use someone with more bulk, be it through the portal or the 2026 class.

Primary remaining targets

Sorensen's recruitment has exploded over the past couple of months and his official visit list is long: Wisconsin, Penn State, Miami, Texas, A&M, UCLA and Nebraska. He does not have one scheduled for USC at this point, but he lives just down the road and the Trojans may have an edge as a result. A&M is also getting an official from Jacobson, a ridiculously tall but athletic tight end from Iowa. But I think that they're also trailing Notre Dame and probably others at this point. Jensen may be the top target for the Aggies still on the board, and he's making a trip to Aggieland in late June. The question is whether he'll want to leave the Midwest, and Iowa State and Missouri are also getting officials. He also lives just down the road from Nebraska, another program that is interested. Briggs is an extremely athletic receiver who was committed to Arizona State until last week. As soon as he de-committed, A&M shot right to the top of his list and he'll make an official visit June 20. Miami and LSU will also get officials.

A closer look