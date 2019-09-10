Redshirt monitor
Here's a look at the players from the 2019 recruiting class and where they stand when it comes to redshirting -- as well as players from other classes who may redshirt as well.
Definitely redshirting
Sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin: Suffered a severe hamstring injury against Clemson and was ruled out for the year Monday. He will use a regular redshirt and not a medical.
LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.
TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games.
Unlikely to redshirt
CB Elijah Blades: Is already a starter. The odds of him redshirting without an injury are miniscule.
LB Andre White: Has played in both games and is the first linebacker off the bench.
TE Jalen Wydermyer: Caught a touchdown pass against Clemson and is already seeing significant playing time.
RB Isaiah Spiller: Now the starting running back.
S Demani Richardson: Starter from day one.
DT Adarius Jones: Has been the fourth defensive tackle in the first two games.
QB Zach Calzada: Is the backup QB to Kellen Mond. Has already played in one game.
OL Kenyon Green: Starter at left guard.
DE DeMarvin Leal: Has played in both games.
WR Ainias Smith: He'll be needed on special teams if nothing else. He also came in at wideout briefly at Clemson.
Could go either way
LB Chris Russell: Has played in one game. Likely will play again this weekend, but it seems like they're attempting to preserve the redshirt if possible.
CB Erick Young: He probably will play once he returns from a broken arm. But he's not back yet, and the corner play has been solid.
DT Derick Hunter: Played in the opener. If everyone remains healthy, he may be redshirted.
Redshirt a real possibility
WR Dylan Wright: Traveled to Clemson, did not play. Has not played in either of the first two games.
WR Kam Brown: Also traveled, but has not played.
OL Blake Trainor: Has been injured and did not travel to Clemson.
LB Ke'Shun Brown: Has not played, but did make the travel squad.
S Brian Williams: Has not played, but did travel.
PK Caden Davis: Hasn't played yet and probably won't unless Seth Small slumps. Getting a year between the two makes sense.
DE RJ Orebo: Has not played and did not travel to Clemson.
OL Cole Blanton (medical): Seems unlikely he will play this year after knee surgery right before the end of camp. It has not, however, been ruled out.
WR Chase Lane: Like the previous three wideouts, traveled but didn't play. With Caleb Chapman, Roshauud Paul and Jalen Preston ahead of them, all three seem like redshirt prospects.
WR Kenyon Jackson: Same situation as the other freshman wideouts besides Smith.
OL Layden Robinson: Hasn't played yet and may not have traveled. The plan was likely for him to redshirt this year anyway.