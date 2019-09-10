Here's a look at the players from the 2019 recruiting class and where they stand when it comes to redshirting -- as well as players from other classes who may redshirt as well.

Isaiah Spiller isn't redshirting.

Definitely redshirting

Sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin: Suffered a severe hamstring injury against Clemson and was ruled out for the year Monday. He will use a regular redshirt and not a medical. LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games.

Unlikely to redshirt

Jalen Wydermyer is almost certainly not redshirting.

CB Elijah Blades: Is already a starter. The odds of him redshirting without an injury are miniscule. LB Andre White: Has played in both games and is the first linebacker off the bench. TE Jalen Wydermyer: Caught a touchdown pass against Clemson and is already seeing significant playing time. RB Isaiah Spiller: Now the starting running back. S Demani Richardson: Starter from day one. DT Adarius Jones: Has been the fourth defensive tackle in the first two games. QB Zach Calzada: Is the backup QB to Kellen Mond. Has already played in one game. OL Kenyon Green: Starter at left guard. DE DeMarvin Leal: Has played in both games. WR Ainias Smith: He'll be needed on special teams if nothing else. He also came in at wideout briefly at Clemson.



Could go either way

LB Chris Russell: Has played in one game. Likely will play again this weekend, but it seems like they're attempting to preserve the redshirt if possible. CB Erick Young: He probably will play once he returns from a broken arm. But he's not back yet, and the corner play has been solid. DT Derick Hunter: Played in the opener. If everyone remains healthy, he may be redshirted.



Redshirt a real possibility