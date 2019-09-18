Redshirt Monitor
Here's where members of the 2019 recruiting class (and selected others) stand with respect to redshirting this season:
Definitely redshirting
Sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin: Suffered a severe hamstring injury against Clemson and was ruled out for the year Monday. He will use a regular redshirt and not a medical.
LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.
TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games.
Unlikely to redshirt
CB Elijah Blades: Is one of A&M's top three corners. The odds of him redshirting without an injury are miniscule.
LB Andre White: Has played in all three games and is the first linebacker off the bench.
TE Jalen Wydermyer: Has already caught two touchdown passes in three games.
RB Isaiah Spiller: Now the starting running back.
S Demani Richardson: Starter from day one.
DT Adarius Jones: Has played in all three games and is now officially listed on the depth chart.
QB Zach Calzada: Is the backup QB to Kellen Mond. Has already played in two games.
OL Kenyon Green: Starter at left guard.
DE DeMarvin Leal: Has played in all three games.
WR Ainias Smith: After his nice showing against Lamar, he'll be used more frequently.
Could go either way
LB Chris Russell: Has played at least two games on special teams. Would they pull him off the field after four?
CB Erick Young: He probably will play once he returns from a broken arm. But he's not back yet, and the corner play has been solid.
DT Derick Hunter: Has already played in two games. If anyone gets hurt, he'll play in more than four.
Redshirting a real possibility
WR Dylan Wright: Got his first action against Lamar.
WR Kam Brown: Got into the game against Lamar for the first time.
OL Blake Trainor: Has not dressed to date.
LB Ke'Shun Brown: Has not played, but did make the travel squad.
S Brian Williams: Played a handful of snaps against Lamar.
PK Caden Davis: Hasn't played yet and probably won't unless Seth Small slumps. Getting a year between the two makes sense.
DE RJ Orebo: Has not played.
OL Cole Blanton (medical): Seems unlikely he will play this year after knee surgery right before the end of camp. It has not, however, been ruled out.
WR Chase Lane: Played briefly against Lamar.
WR Kenyon Jackson: Also got a handful of snaps Saturday.
OL Layden Robinson: Got some decent work in against Lamar, but is still on track to redshirt..