Here's where members of the 2019 recruiting class (and selected others) stand with respect to redshirting this season:

A starter all year, Demani Richardson won't be redshirting barring injury.

Definitely redshirting

Sophomore RB Jashaun Corbin: Suffered a severe hamstring injury against Clemson and was ruled out for the year Monday. He will use a regular redshirt and not a medical. LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games.

Unlikely to redshirt

CB Elijah Blades: Is one of A&M's top three corners. The odds of him redshirting without an injury are miniscule. LB Andre White: Has played in all three games and is the first linebacker off the bench. TE Jalen Wydermyer: Has already caught two touchdown passes in three games. RB Isaiah Spiller: Now the starting running back. S Demani Richardson: Starter from day one. DT Adarius Jones: Has played in all three games and is now officially listed on the depth chart. QB Zach Calzada: Is the backup QB to Kellen Mond. Has already played in two games. OL Kenyon Green: Starter at left guard. DE DeMarvin Leal: Has played in all three games. WR Ainias Smith: After his nice showing against Lamar, he'll be used more frequently.

Could go either way

LB Chris Russell: Has played at least two games on special teams. Would they pull him off the field after four? CB Erick Young: He probably will play once he returns from a broken arm. But he's not back yet, and the corner play has been solid. DT Derick Hunter: Has already played in two games. If anyone gets hurt, he'll play in more than four.

Redshirting a real possibility