AggieYell.com gives its weekly update on where members of Texas A&M's 2019 recruiting class (and select others) stand with respect to redshirting this season.

To the surprise of no one, Kenyon Green won't be redshirting.

Definitely redshirting

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) has been sidelined since the Clemson game and his season is over. WR Roshauud Paul has decided to redshirt after playing in four games. He will likely transfer. LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games.

Redshirt burned

RG Kenyon Green has started all five games. S Demani Richardson has also started all five games. RB Isaiah Spiller has played in all five games. TE Jalen Wydermyer has played in all five games.



Redshirt unlikely

WR Ainias Smith has played in four games and, with his emergence as a top receiver, a redshirt seems almost unthinkable. DE DeMarvin Leal has played in four games and his playing time is increasing. CB Elijah Blades has played in three games, but started two of them. There's almost no way he redshirts with the opponents coming up -- and the fact he played his best football to date against Arkansas. LB Chris Russell: Played on special teams for four out of five games. Will they pull him off the field now?



Could go either way

LB Andre White: Got a lot of playing time the first three weeks, but hasn't seen the field in the last two. Aaron Hansford has replaced him as the primary reserve linebacker. QB Zach Calzada: He's Kellen Mond's primary backup, but has only played in two games so far. He's one snap away from being in full-time, but right now, they may save his redshirt. DT Adarius Jones: Played in the first three and is on the depth chart, but A&M has tightened its rotation to Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown, Jayden Peevy and Josh Rogers. CB Erik Young: This could change quickly starting next weekend, but his role at the moment remains undefined as he works his way back from a broken arm.



Redshirt seems likely