Redshirt tracker

Which Aggies are heading towards a redshirt season? We take a look here.

Terry Bussey won't be redshirting.

Redshirt burned

WR Terry Bussey (has played in all six games) S Myles Davis (has played in five games) LB Tristan Jernigan (has played in five games) LB Jordan Lockhart (has played in five games)



Redshirting due to injury

Nickel Tyreek Chappell Center Mark Nabou (medical) RB Rueben Owens

Non-freshmen who could redshirt

TE Donovan Green (has played in three games) CB Donovan Saunders (has played in one game) WR Micah Tease (has played in three games) LB Martrell Harris (has played in two games)

Likely redshirts