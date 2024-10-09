Redshirt tracker

Which Aggies are heading towards a redshirt season? We take a look here.
Redshirt burned
WR Terry Bussey (has played in all six games)
S Myles Davis (has played in five games)
LB Tristan Jernigan (has played in five games)
LB Jordan Lockhart (has played in five games)
Redshirting due to injury
Nickel Tyreek Chappell
Center Mark Nabou (medical)
RB Rueben Owens
Non-freshmen who could redshirt
TE Donovan Green (has played in three games)
CB Donovan Saunders (has played in one game)
WR Micah Tease (has played in three games)
LB Martrell Harris (has played in two games)
Likely redshirts
WR Izaiah Williams (played in one game)
WR Ernest Campbell (played in one game)
DT Dealyn Evans (played in one game)
WR Ashton Bethel-Roman (played in one game)
OL Ashton Funk (played in one game)
QB Myles O'Neill (has not played)
S Jordan Pride (has not played)
DE Solomon Williams (has played in one game)
DE Kendall Jackson (has played in one game)
OL Blake Ivy (has played in one game)
OL Papa Ahfua (has not played)
OL Robert Bourdon (has not played)