DE Shemar Stewart: Played in 6 games; 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.

Since Tunmise Adeleye was hurt against Appalachian State, Stewart has stepped into the starting lineup and has done fairly well. As he continues to improve, a Freshman All-SEC or All-American nod is not out of the question.

DE LT Overton: Played in 6 games; 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Overton should still be a high school senior right now, but he's brawling with SEC offensive linemen every weekend. There are times when he's had some struggles, but those are becoming fewer and farther between as the season goes on.

CB Denver Harris: Played in 5 games; 14 tackles, 3 passes broken up

With all the injuries suffered at the corner position, Harris has moved into the starting lineup and stayed there with the exception of his one-game suspension. Normally true freshman corners are usually picked on early and often by opposing quarterbacks, but success against Harris has been limited. So far, he's broken almost as many passes (3) as he's allowed completions (4) in 11 total targets. He's given up 28 yards overall. Like Stewart, a Freshman All-SEC selection is almost certain and a Freshman All-American nod wouldn't be a shock.

WR Evan Stewart: Played in 5 games; team-high 26 catches, 303 yards, 1 TD

Again, barring a stupid suspension, he'd have been a starter for every game. With Ainias Smith lost for the year, Stewart is already established as WR1. He proved it in Tuscaloosa, snagging 8 catches for 106 yards and giving an experienced secondary fits. He could easily join Shemar Stewart and Harris on the postseason All-Freshman teams.

WR Chris Marshall: Played in 5 games; 11 catches, 108 yards

The breakout is coming for Marshall, and soon. You can feel it. He's already making key catches and ground out some tough yards against Alabama as he caught 3 passes for 40 yards. He seems to have a good rapport with Haynes King, so he could see more passes coming his way as the year progresses.

TE Donovan Green: Played in 6 games; 9 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD

The best freshman tight end in America, bar none, Green has impressed with his willingness to block and his playmaking ability. He's already had some big catches against Arkansas and Mississippi State, and caught his first career score against Alabama. He's starting to come into his own, so he will likely be another freshman All-SEC and All-American candidate.

S Bryce Anderson: Played in 6 games; 13 tackles

Anderson has already played important roles in wins over Miami and Arkansas, as he came in relief of Demani Richardson in both games. His pass coverage has been better than expected and he's not afraid to put a hit on someone. His upside is obvious.

DE Anthony Lucas: Played in 6 games; 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Another one of the top quality defensive linemen from the 2022 class, Lucas has been part of the rotation at defensive end from the season opener. He's looked better in a 4-man front and had one of his better games to date against Alabama.

S/Nickel Jarred Kerr: Played in 5 games; 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

Maybe the most surprising name on this list, the former 3-star in a class filled with 5-stars has made a quick impact. He has become the backup nickel, and picked up a sack last weekend as he came in for an injured Antonio Johnson.

S Jacoby Mathews: Played in 6 games; 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Mathews has been seeing more time as he's gotten more comfortable with the defense and has won the trust of the coaching staff. His 14 snaps against Alabama were a career high, and more playing time likely awaits.

DE Malick Sylla: Played in 6 games; no stats

What's that? You say you haven't seen him? Understandable. He's only played on special teams so far, but that's been enough.

WR Noah Thomas: Played in 5 games; no stats

Thomas has gotten some snaps here and there, and with a group of under-producing upperclassmen ahead of him, it wouldn't be a shock if those snaps increased soon.

LB Martrell Harris: Played in 6 games; 1 tackle

Harris hasn't played much on defense, but has been a consistent presence on special teams.







