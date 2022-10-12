Redshirt update
To redshirt or not to redshirt. Is it even still a question? After half a season, it's not much of one for many members of Texas A&M's elite 2022 class.
Redshirts burned
DE Shemar Stewart: Played in 6 games; 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery.
Since Tunmise Adeleye was hurt against Appalachian State, Stewart has stepped into the starting lineup and has done fairly well. As he continues to improve, a Freshman All-SEC or All-American nod is not out of the question.
DE LT Overton: Played in 6 games; 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Overton should still be a high school senior right now, but he's brawling with SEC offensive linemen every weekend. There are times when he's had some struggles, but those are becoming fewer and farther between as the season goes on.
CB Denver Harris: Played in 5 games; 14 tackles, 3 passes broken up
With all the injuries suffered at the corner position, Harris has moved into the starting lineup and stayed there with the exception of his one-game suspension. Normally true freshman corners are usually picked on early and often by opposing quarterbacks, but success against Harris has been limited. So far, he's broken almost as many passes (3) as he's allowed completions (4) in 11 total targets. He's given up 28 yards overall. Like Stewart, a Freshman All-SEC selection is almost certain and a Freshman All-American nod wouldn't be a shock.
WR Evan Stewart: Played in 5 games; team-high 26 catches, 303 yards, 1 TD
Again, barring a stupid suspension, he'd have been a starter for every game. With Ainias Smith lost for the year, Stewart is already established as WR1. He proved it in Tuscaloosa, snagging 8 catches for 106 yards and giving an experienced secondary fits. He could easily join Shemar Stewart and Harris on the postseason All-Freshman teams.
WR Chris Marshall: Played in 5 games; 11 catches, 108 yards
The breakout is coming for Marshall, and soon. You can feel it. He's already making key catches and ground out some tough yards against Alabama as he caught 3 passes for 40 yards. He seems to have a good rapport with Haynes King, so he could see more passes coming his way as the year progresses.
TE Donovan Green: Played in 6 games; 9 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD
The best freshman tight end in America, bar none, Green has impressed with his willingness to block and his playmaking ability. He's already had some big catches against Arkansas and Mississippi State, and caught his first career score against Alabama. He's starting to come into his own, so he will likely be another freshman All-SEC and All-American candidate.
S Bryce Anderson: Played in 6 games; 13 tackles
Anderson has already played important roles in wins over Miami and Arkansas, as he came in relief of Demani Richardson in both games. His pass coverage has been better than expected and he's not afraid to put a hit on someone. His upside is obvious.
DE Anthony Lucas: Played in 6 games; 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Another one of the top quality defensive linemen from the 2022 class, Lucas has been part of the rotation at defensive end from the season opener. He's looked better in a 4-man front and had one of his better games to date against Alabama.
S/Nickel Jarred Kerr: Played in 5 games; 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
Maybe the most surprising name on this list, the former 3-star in a class filled with 5-stars has made a quick impact. He has become the backup nickel, and picked up a sack last weekend as he came in for an injured Antonio Johnson.
S Jacoby Mathews: Played in 6 games; 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Mathews has been seeing more time as he's gotten more comfortable with the defense and has won the trust of the coaching staff. His 14 snaps against Alabama were a career high, and more playing time likely awaits.
DE Malick Sylla: Played in 6 games; no stats
What's that? You say you haven't seen him? Understandable. He's only played on special teams so far, but that's been enough.
WR Noah Thomas: Played in 5 games; no stats
Thomas has gotten some snaps here and there, and with a group of under-producing upperclassmen ahead of him, it wouldn't be a shock if those snaps increased soon.
LB Martrell Harris: Played in 6 games; 1 tackle
Harris hasn't played much on defense, but has been a consistent presence on special teams.
Soon to be burned
DT Walter Nolen: 4 games played; 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Nolen, the No. 2 player in the nation last year, has proven to be as advertised. His stats don't come close to showing the disruptive force he's been when healthy. Alabama, the number 1 team in the nation, consistently double-teamed him last weekend.
Could go either way
CB Smoke Bouie: 3 games played; 1 tackle
Bouie's playing time has diminished in recent weeks and he didn't make the travel roster to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. That may not be a good sign for him in terms of playing time the remainder of the year.
LB Enai White: 3 games played; 1 tackle
White played a lot in the season opener but not much since. He's still figuring out linebacker and the A&M coaching staff has gone with bigger bodies at defensive end, so he's in limbo.
QB Conner Weigman: Hasn't played
A weird selection? Perhaps. But right now, he's the best healthy quarterback on the roster and he may not only play next weekend, but start. That would likely blow his redshirt really quickly.
OL Kam Dewberry: Played in 2 games
Injuries to Trey Zuhn and Jordan Moko forced a reshuffling of the line last week and Dewberry found himself on the field against Alabama. He could see a lot more playing time in the second half of the year at left guard.
TE Jake Johnson: Played in 2 games; 1 catch for 2 yards
Johnson suffered a quad injury warming up with his brother before Max Johnson's first A&M start and hasn't played since. He's suited up the past two weekends, so his chance to get back on the field may be coming soon. All the same, with Green's breakout and Max Wright playing fairly steady football, Johnson may not get beyond four games this year.
Redshirt likely
OL PJ Williams: Played in 1 game
The Aggies want to give Williams an extra year to develop, and so far that plan is working out.
OL Mark Nabou: Hasn't played
Same situation as Williams.
RB Le'Veon Moss: Played in 1 game; 1 carry for 2 yards
Moss has made the travel roster for the first two road games, but the carries have gone to Devon Achane and LJ Johnson. But the fact he's on the road and got onto the field at Mississippi State tells you A&M thinks they've got a good one.
CB Bobby Taylor: Hasn't played
Taylor was hurt in the spring and, in spite of his best efforts, hasn't suited up yet. Though it would be a plus to get him back, the group of Jaylon Jones, Harris, Tyreek Chappell, Brian George and Deuce Harmon should be enough to get the Aggies through the remainder of this season without risking him.
CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew: Hasn't played
This redshirt was absolutely expected, as he tore his ACL late last year. But A&M is very excited to see what he can do when he's healthy next spring.
PK Ethan Moczulski: Hasn't played
Not only has Moczulski not played, he hasn't even kicked a ball since arriving on campus. That's one reason why Randy Bond is A&M's current placekicker.
DT Gabe Dindy: Hasn't played
Dindy has suited up the past few games, but hasn't played yet. He could still see action in four games during he second half, but the Aggies may want to protect his redshirt. He would be one heck of an addition to the defensive line group in 2023 if that's the case.
TE Theo Ohrstrom: Hasn't played
This shouldn't be a shock. Ohrstrom has the biggest acclimation process of any 2022 signee, going from European football to the SEC. The athleticism is there in abundance; he just has to get used to playing the game at an elite level.
OL Hunter Erb: Hasn't played
This is another example of the coaching staff trying to give a young lineman another year to develop. Players like Dewberry, Deuce Fatheree, Bryce Foster and Kenyon Green have been the exceptions, not the rule, under Jimbo Fisher.
LB Ish Harris: Still thin and adjusting to life at linebacker, Harris has remained off the field so far his freshman year. But he's a guy who could be an impact player after he gets stronger and really gets comfortable at the position.