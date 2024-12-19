Reed Hoping to End 2024 Season on a High Note

Flash forward a year later, and Reed has gone from the fourth-string quarterback with virtually no experience to the unquestioned starting quarterback. During his most recent conversation with the media, he said things are very different as he prepares for the SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

"I think ... from then and now, I've grown tremendously as a football player, as a leader, and, you know, the sky's the limit," he said.

Reed threw only 36 passes in 2023, for 374 yards, a touchdown and an interception. This year, after starting seven games and taking over as the number one quarterback from the now-departed Conner Weigman, Reed has completed 121 of 198 attempts (61.1%) for 1,572 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions while running for another 501 yards and 6 scores. Still, he said the biggest adjustment came off the field, not on it.

"Being in the film room with coaches, having the connection with the teammates that I have this year. Building chemistry with the wideouts, running backs, O-line, and with Coach Klein, the OC, just figuring out what we like, on game days and stuff like that," he explained. "I think I didn't have, you know, the confidence to go in a room and sit down and talk with a coach last year, just because I was so young and I really didn't need to."

Reed and the Aggies will finish their season against USC, a program that it has never beaten -- and hasn't played since 1977.

"Us being A&M and them being USC, I think it's a really big game for us. And you know the site we're playing that in Las Vegas, I think it's also good for publicity and stuff like that," he said. "So we're really excited to get out there and play against them."

The Trojans (6-6) have been depleted by departures through the transfer portal, but the Aggies (8-4) have suffered their fair share of losses as well -- even if the only starters lost are on defense. Reed said the bowl game will provide opportunities for players who have seen limited playing time to this point in the season.

"I expect everybody who gets a chance to play against USC, they'll take advantage of their opportunity, and, you know, make the most of it," he said. "We've been giving a lot of guys some reps and practice, just making sure everybody's prepared. And I think a lot of guys have been stepping up."

Reed said he was excited to have the opportunity to play in a city like Las Vegas with a national audience watching on ESPN, but his focus has already started to include 2025.

"It's a new (quarterback) room, and I'm the leader of it now. It's a different role for me, that I've got to take accountability, and, you know, take a step forward," he said. "With a lot of new guys, young guys coming in, I've got to be that pillar that they can lean on or come to whenever they need help. And I got to be that guy that leads by example and, you know, sets it for him. So it's a big role change. I'm looking forward to next season."