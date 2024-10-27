Reed Routy: Aggies stun LSU, 38-23

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.





Marcel Reed came off the bench to rush for 62 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Aggies (7-1, 5-0 SEC) bashed the Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) for 242 rushing yards while forcing three second half interceptions in a stunning 38-23 blowout.

“I stood up here after the Notre Dame game and said, We're going to get into these environments, and we're going to find ways to win. We’ll find ways to win. And we did it tonight,” coach Mike Elko said.

The Aggies looked dead in the water at halftime after starting quarterback Conner Weigman (6-18, 64 yards) was frequently pressured and missed wide open receivers. Weigman had one good drive, which resulted in a 7-yard touchdown run from Le’Veon Moss (14 carries, 83 yards, 2 TD; 3 catches, 42 yards), but LSU’s Garrett Nussemeier threw for 259 yards in the first half as the visiting Tigers jumped out to a 17-7 lead.

The Aggies fell behind 10-0 quickly after a 23-yard field goal by Damian Ramos and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to Mason Taylor after a fumble by Moss was recovered at the A&M 36 and a personal foul by offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams moved the Tigers 15 yards closer.

In spite of the quick deficit, the Aggies didn’t panic.

“We got a lot of ball to play, and we got ball players like everybody, somebody gonna pop and make a play,” nickel BJ Mayes said. “We down by 10. That ain't nothing.”

Someone finally did pop, and it was Mayes. After two A&M punts to start the third quarter, Nussmeier (25-50, 405 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT) made his first massive blunder, staring down receiver Aaron Anderson as he scrambled. Mayes cut in front of Anderson — who had a 76-yard touchdown catch in the first half — and picked off the pass at the LSU 27 and returned it 19 yards.

“He looked at us. And he cocked (his arm) down, and I know there’s no way he’s fixing to throw this. Did you see me right here? Ain’t know way he fixing to throw that,” Mayes said. “But s—t, he threw it and the rest is history.”

An offensive player would pop one play later, as Reed came off the bench and took over at quarterback. He took the ball in from 9 yards out, cutting the LSU lead to 17-14 and supercharging the Kyle Field crowd of 108,852.

After Weigman was sacked on back-to-back drop backs on A&M’s first two drives and struggled to generate consist offense, Elko decided to switch to Reed.

“Unbelievable credit to Marcel Reed to be ready to go tonight. We just felt like things weren't moving the way we wanted to,” Elko said. "We needed Marcel's legs and get multi-dimensional in the running game.”

LSU looked like they were about to extend their lead on their next possession, but the Tigers — who had already missed two field goals — muffed the snap on a third and A&M took over at their own 40. It took the Aggies just seven plays — all runs — for the Aggies to grab the lead on Reed’s second touchdown run from 8 yards out.

“We just felt like we needed a spark. And we pulled the trigger and went with Marcel. Then what a spark he gave us,” Elko said.

LSU’s next possession only lasted two plays, as Nussmeier found Mayes again for an interception at the Tigers’ 26.

“(It was) Another thing, looking like, ain't no way he fixing to throw this ball. He threw it,” Mayes said.

A&M overcame a targeting call and ejection on receiver Jahdae Walker on the next drive as Reed ran it in for a stunning hat trick in less than 15 minutes of playing time.

“If they crashed (on the running back), I pull the ball and run. And, you know, you see, they did it a lot, and I got a lot of opportunities to get some space and run, and they didn't really make any adjustments,” Reed said. “So that's all it was.”

LSU would score their only 6 points of the second half on their next drive, cutting the lead to 28-23 after a 2-point conversion attempt failed. But Reed stunned the Tigers with a perfectly placed 54-yard strike to Noah Thomas on A&M’s first play of their next possession, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run by Moss three plays later. That made the score 35-23 with a little more than 8 minutes to go in the game, and the Aggie defense started to tee off Nussmeier, who came into the game having only been sacked twice all season.

The Aggies would double that sack total in the final quarter while keeping Nussmeier running for his life. Unable to run — the Tigers had 24 total yards rushing — LSU’s offense sputtered to a halt.

“We went in at halftime and we felt like if we could get the game back on level terms, they would be one-dimensional. We felt like they were wanting to give up on the run but the score kind of dictated that they stayed with it a little bit,” Elko said. “And I think as the second half wore on and the game got level, then us taking the lead, like, it became one-dimensional. And I think when it becomes one-dimensional, that's the benefit of stopping the run like that. Even though they get the 400 yards, you know, he's got to stand back there and deal with those kids teeing off.”

The Aggies are now 5-0 in the SEC for the first time in program history, have sole possession of first place in the conference and now find a road to the SEC Championship game wide open for them. Elko, for his part, isn’t interested on looking beyond his own locker room. “I think they’re learning what it means to be a winner and how you go from being a talented football player to a winner. And I think that's the messaging, and I think that's what they're learning how to do,” he said.