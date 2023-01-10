Texas A&M's midterm enrollees are starting to arrive on campus Tuesday, and here's a list of the players expected to enroll:

A former 5-star recruit out of Virginia Beach, Va., Grimes was a three-year starter at North Carolina before deciding to transfer. He had 36 tackles and 7 passes defensed in 2022 for the Tar Heels.

A 4-star and the number 65 player overall in the class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, McCall saw his time at cornerback increase as FSU's season went on. He had 5 tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble before entering the transfer portal.

A member of the vaunted 2022 signing class, Scarlett is officially part of the program today. Capable of playing either end or tackle, Scarlett could bring some size to the defensive end position. He had 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a sack in a shortened 2021 season, but had 75 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2020.

Fresh off his appearance in the Army All-American Game, Owens is the nation's top all-purpose back. He flipped from Louisville to A&M late in the process and looks to split time with Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss in the Aggie backfield. He had 213 carries for 1,781 yards and 25 TD in his senior season at El Campo.

Another Army All-American, Thomasson was A&M's longest-tenured commit before finally getting to sign last month. He could add much-needed size and depth at offensive tackle, particularly on the right side.

The nation's top interior lineman for 2023, Shanahan is one of the major additions in the class. But a knee injury at midseason could keep him out all year. All the same, he's expected to be a key piece to the guard puzzle when healthy.

The NJ.com offensive player of the year for 2022, Bisontis steamrolled opponents in his senior season. He's listed as a guard, but will likely get a long look at tackle first now that he's on campus.

One of A&M's earliest commits, Thomas took a long look at TCU before finally deciding to stick with the Aggies and signing early. He will get a chance to show his stuff quickly at a cornerback group that is almost totally different than it was a year ago.

The speedy linebacker could see a lot of work this spring as the Aggies revamp their linebacker group. He and fellow early enrollee Taurean York will join Chris Russell, Edgerrin Cooper and Martrell Harris in the linebacker room. Sanford missed much of 2022 due to injuries, but totaled 91 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 2021.

A late addition to the class, York is a three-time district MVP and racked up 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 6 sacks for Temple this year.

The explosive athlete from Tulsa was a last-minute flip to the Aggies from Arkansas and could see playing time immediately. He caught 30 passes for 891 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season.

A last-minute flip from Stanford, Platt is one of the best receiving tight ends in the 2023 class. He caught 23 passes for 296 yards and 5 scores in his senior season.