Renfro, a junior from Pearland, had been a key part of the A&M secondary for each of his three seasons with the Aggies. He played in 37 of the 39 games he was eligible for, missing the first games of 2019 due to a suspension.

Renfro was a surprise starter for much of his freshman season, and that year may have been his best. The former 3-star recruit racked up 54 tackles, forced three fumbles with one recovery and broke up five passes in 2017. His numbers dropped in 2018, to 37 tackles and was third on the team with five pass breakups.

With the arrival of Elijah Blades in 2019, Renfro lost his starting job while suspended but still played a great deal. When Blades went down with a shoulder injury, Renfro regained his starting spot for 6 of the 11 games this year. He ended 2019 with 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a half a sack and a fumble recovery.





