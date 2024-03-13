A&M's interest in Alberts, a Husker football legend, was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

To non-followers of Nebraska, Alberts is best known as an All-American, Bednarik Award-winning defensive linemen for the Huskers in the early 1990s. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, but injuries derailed his professional career. He then had a career in television before entering the business side of college athletics as the AD at Nebraska-Omaha in 2009.

Alberts spearheaded major changes there, including the transition to Division I in all sports. After 12 years in Omaha, his alma mater hired him to take over as their AD in 2021.

Alberts has been aggressive in attempting to turn around the fortunes of Nebraska athletics, hiring Matt Rhule to resurrect the struggling football program. The men's and women's basketball programs have also seen significant improvement, with the men's team likely to make the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time in a decade.

Perhaps most appealing to A&M was Alberts' work on the Name, Image and Likeness front, where he helped develop the N-Vest Nebraska program. That program awards $5,980 per year to each student-athlete that meets stated academic requirements. He has also been a prodigious fundraiser, as he successfully led the Go Big Project, which paid for a new facility for the football program.

Alberts' interest in the A&M job is a bit of a surprise, considering his ties to the University of Nebraska. He also signed a contract extension through 2031, paying him more than $2 million per year, in 2023.

If the Aggies do hire Alberts, he will not come cheap. A&M would have to shell out $4 million to buy him out of his Nebraska contract.