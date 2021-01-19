AggieYell - Report card: TE

Wydermyer had a breakout season, becoming one of the nation's top receiving tight ends and an excellent blocker at the line of scrimmage. He was Kellen Mond's primary target in the red zone and third downs, making him an indispensable part of the offense. He was second-team All-SEC and a finalist for the Mackey Award, pretty impressive stuff for a true sophomore.

Renick didn't get his name called or passes thrown his way very often, but he was once again a part of the offense the Aggies couldn't do without. in spite of being undersized, Renick was an outstanding blocker all season and was a vital part of A&M's running game. Even though uber-talented Baylor Cupp should take his place in the lineup next year, Renick's selfless and gritty play will be missed.

Wright barely got on the field, but when he did, he made it count. He caught one pass against South Carolina and took it to the house. He should be in line for more work in 2021, especially in the blocking department (maybe even as a fullback).