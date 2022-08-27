King started the season opener against Kent State and threw for 292 yards -- the most by any A&M quarterback in a game last season. His total stats ended up with 22 completions in 33 attempts, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He was knocked out of the Aggies' second game, in Denver, when he was hit by a pair of Colorado defenders on a scramble. The recovery process took longer than expected, and he did not return for the rest of the season.

When King returned to the huddle this spring, Zach Calzada was gone. Instead, his competition was significantly tougher: former LSU starter Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman, the nation's top dual threat quarterback in the 2022 class.

King was unfazed; competing largely with Johnson for the starting job through the spring and summer. King's greater consistency, as well as better performances in A&M's two scrimmages, helped push him ahead. Adding in his speed -- King may be the fastest quarterback in the FBS -- and the incumbent did enough to remain at his post.

The No,. 6 Aggies will start their season next Saturday at home against Sam Houston State.