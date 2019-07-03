Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 209 pounds

2018 stats (at Waxahachie High School): Missed most of the season with a knee injury

Why the Aggies wanted him: Safety has been a source of consistent frustration for A&M for several years, with underperformance and an overall lack of depth. Richardson is big, strong, fast and hits with a vengeance.

Players most affected by his arrival: Derrick Tucker, Keldrick Carper and Larry Pryor all could see their playing time reduced by Richardson's arrival.

50-word scouting report: Richardson is aggression personified. He doesn't just tackle ballcarriers or receivers; he puts his shoulder into them and drives them to the turf. He's very instinctive, has great vision for the football and has outstanding acceleration. He has solid speed, above average coverage skills and SEC size.

2019 expectations: A&M needs a big hitter in the defensive backfield who plays with consistency. Richardson certainly fits that profile. After Tucker's disappointing 2018 campaign and the lack of big plays made by Carper or Pryor, it stands to reason Richardson will get a long look this summer and will likely be a factor in 2019.