Richardson sat out 2018 due to NCAA rules after transferring from Central Florida and played a very limited role in the first half of 2019 before breaking out. With Jashaun Corbin injured, Deneric Prince transferring and Jacob Kibodi increasingly ineffective, the Aggies turned Richardson to team with freshman Isaiah Spiller as the team's top two backs.

Richardson responded by averaging 9.3 yards per carry on 25 attempts, including a 75-yard touchdown against South Carolina. He ran for a career-high 130 yards in that game and also caught a touchdown pass. He added scoring runs against UTSA, Mississippi State and Lamar.

Richardson's role was minor in the season-ending losses against Georgia and LSU, then did not accompany the team to Houston for the Texas Bowl. The reasons for the 6-foot, 240-pound back's decision to transfer for a second time are not immediately known.

With Richardson's defection, the Aggies will enter spring practice with just one scholarship running back -- Spiller -- on the roster. Corbin and Kibodi have also transferred, to Florida State and the University of Incarnate Word, respectively.