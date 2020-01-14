Richardson decides to transfer
Texas A&M's overhaul at running back continued Tuesday, with redshirt sophomore Cordarrian Richardson's decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Richardson sat out 2018 due to NCAA rules after transferring from Central Florida and played a very limited role in the first half of 2019 before breaking out. With Jashaun Corbin injured, Deneric Prince transferring and Jacob Kibodi increasingly ineffective, the Aggies turned Richardson to team with freshman Isaiah Spiller as the team's top two backs.
Richardson responded by averaging 9.3 yards per carry on 25 attempts, including a 75-yard touchdown against South Carolina. He ran for a career-high 130 yards in that game and also caught a touchdown pass. He added scoring runs against UTSA, Mississippi State and Lamar.
Richardson's role was minor in the season-ending losses against Georgia and LSU, then did not accompany the team to Houston for the Texas Bowl. The reasons for the 6-foot, 240-pound back's decision to transfer for a second time are not immediately known.
With Richardson's defection, the Aggies will enter spring practice with just one scholarship running back -- Spiller -- on the roster. Corbin and Kibodi have also transferred, to Florida State and the University of Incarnate Word, respectively.
What do the Aggies do to replace Richardson?
The Aggies may have to get a little creative. True freshman Deondre Jackson, a first-team All-State pick in Georgia this past season, will arrive in May. Fort Bend Marshall standout athlete Devon Achane, who played most of his high school career at running back, now seems very likely to pick up that role at A&M as well. Another athletic player, Ainias Smith, carried the ball 7 times for 57 yards in the Aggies' 24-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl and could take on a similar role next season.
There is at least one other possibility for the Aggies -- 5-star Zach Evans, who remains unsigned but is considered to be a significant A&M lean at this point. Should Evans commit to the Aggies and qualify, he will almost certainly be on the field right off the bat.