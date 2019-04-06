League City Clear Creek's Chad Lindberg becomes the latest big name offensive lineman to visit the Aggies this week, announcing on Twitter Saturday morning that he had made the trek to College Station in spite of miserable weather throughout the region.

Henson's focus appears to be on bringing in tackles for the current class, and Lindberg is the second high 4-star to visit in recent days. Memphis (Tenn.) OL Chris Morris, who likely has the Aggies in his top three, was in earlier this week.

Lindberg has been considered a Texas lean, but Henson's ability to get him on campus for a visit shows the Aggies are not only showing renewed interest, but shouldn't be counted out just yet.