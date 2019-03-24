Rivals Dallas Camp - Texas A&M Recruiting
Lancaster High School 2020 cornerback Lorando Johnson Jr Talks Recruiting and Texas A&M
Terrell High School 2022 defensive tackle Keithian “Bear” Alexander already has A&M high on his list
Connally High School 2020 offensive tackle Trent Pullen updates AY on the recruiting process and where Texas A&M stands
Tomball High School WR and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas has been talking about and recruiting his high school quarterback Hunter Dunn to Texas A&M for some time now. Dunn talks with AY about the Aggies and his recruiting process.
Texas A&M has shown early interest in Aggie legacy, West Lake High School 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik
West Lake High School 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik
AY: What is your conversation like with Texas A&M?
CK: I was at their camp, and talked to Jimbo (Fisher) a lot and Coach (Darrell) Dickey. I also went to the Clemson game.
AY: What are you looking for in a program?
CK: Great Football; a team that can win; a good head coach, and a good education.
AY: Would A&M be a school you are interested in?
CK: Yes ma’am.
AY: Did you grow up watching a specific school? Have a favorite growing up?
CK: A&M actually. Both of my parents went there, and my sister is graduation this year.