West Lake High School 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik

AY: What is your conversation like with Texas A&M?

CK: I was at their camp, and talked to Jimbo (Fisher) a lot and Coach (Darrell) Dickey. I also went to the Clemson game.

AY: What are you looking for in a program?

CK: Great Football; a team that can win; a good head coach, and a good education.

AY: Would A&M be a school you are interested in?

CK: Yes ma’am.

AY: Did you grow up watching a specific school? Have a favorite growing up?

CK: A&M actually. Both of my parents went there, and my sister is graduation this year.