"There was a pair of quarterbacks who separated themselves from the pack early on Sunday, but leading off the next tier of passers was Maddox Kopp. Measuring 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, Kopp certainly looks the part of a college quarterback, and he threw the ball as well as anyone in attendance. Kopp is a true drop-back passer, though, in an era where mobility at the position is key. He has an early offer from Lehigh, but if he can quicken his feet, Kopp could draw more interest from programs that run a pro-style offense." - Rivals