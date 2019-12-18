Rivals100 CB Heading to Aggieland
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period takes a look at Rivals100 cornerback Jaylon Jones.
Position: Cornerback/Safety
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185-pounds
Chose A&M over: Texas
Awards/Recognition: DB MVP at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas; Under Armour All-American; The Opening Finals; 2019 Defensive Player of the Year; 2018 First Team All- District pick
Stats: 2019 - 34 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions
2020 projection: Jones’ versatility and ability to disrupt plays sets him up to compete for a starting position in the secondary.
Film Study:
Jones has done it all this season— from offense, defense and special teams. Versatility is one of his major attributes. He is a long rangy cornerback, and also a smooth pass-catcher. Jones is a student of the game, and has become one of the best in his class at breaking down plays and interrupting the pass. He has an abnormally long wingspan and ability to snatch 50-50 balls.