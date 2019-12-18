Position: Cornerback/Safety

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185-pounds

Chose A&M over: Texas

Awards/Recognition: DB MVP at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas; Under Armour All-American; The Opening Finals; 2019 Defensive Player of the Year; 2018 First Team All- District pick

Stats: 2019 - 34 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions

2020 projection: Jones’ versatility and ability to disrupt plays sets him up to compete for a starting position in the secondary.