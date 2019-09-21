When Antonio Johnson started the month of September his plan was to take several official visits before making a college selection later in the year. More recently, though, that plan changed and the Rivals100 safety out of East St. Louis decided it was time to end his recruitment. On Saturday, Johnson announced a commitment to Texas A&M .

HOW IT HAPPENED

Johnson made a commitment to Tennessee at the end of the spring that caught many college football recruiting observers by surprise. His de-commitment less than two months later was not surprising, and it came on the heels of an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. Johnson stayed uncommitted going into his senior season. Tennessee started to fade in this recruitment, but others like Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M were still in the fight. With several Saturday games on his high school schedule Johnson was not able to set any early season official visits, but ultimately they were not necessary. Johnson announced his commitment to Texas A&M after East St. Louis’ game Saturday afternoon.

IN HIS WORDS

“I just felt that was the best fit for me. They showed the most love throughout the process. When I went down there I had an amazing time. The coaches, the team, the players – it just all felt like a family, and that was what I am looking for coming from a (high school) program that preaches family. You could actually see the camaraderie as a team, and it was just the spot for me.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

The early decision was largely due to Johnson being tired with the process. Announcing his commitment take a lot of pressure off, but it may not be the final word on this recruitment. Johnson told me he could still take 2-3 official visits, though he will not take all five. Obviously Texas A&M will receive an official visit. Beyond the Aggies, though, Alabama would be the most likely destination if he does end up taking additional official visits. I do like Texas A&M’s chances of holding onto this commitment, and signing the talented athlete in December. Every time I scout Johnson – and I have seen him a lot in the last six months – I come away more impressed. He is a Power Five caliber wide receiver, but defense is where his highest upside resides. As a safety he brings the coverage skills of a cornerback with the tackling prowess of a linebacker.